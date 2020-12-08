'Apne' Director Pens Special Note On Dharmendra's 85th Birthday; Shares Throwback Picture

On December 8, 2020, Apne director Anil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from the sets of his movie Apne. Director Anil shares a long-standing relationship with Dharmendra. While sharing the picture, Anil wished actor Dharmendra happy birthday and penned a special note for him. As Dharmendra turned 85 today, the day also marks his sixth decade as a Bollywood actor.

Director Anil Sharma wishes Dharmendra on his 85th birthday

In the picture, actor Dharmendra and Anil can be seen focusing on the camera while discussing something, whereas in the second picture, Anil can be seen explaining a scene to all the three Deols- Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra. In the caption, Anil wrote in Hindi, “In a long journey of my films and a long list of my loved ones, on the top comes our beloved @aapkadharam. On his birthday, I wish him from the bottom of my heart. May God bless him with good health. On the sets of ‘#APNE’, we shared some beautiful moments. ‘#APNE2’ will be even more enjoyable”. Dharmendra’s fans dropped red hearts and wished him on his birthday in the comments section.

On the occasion of Dharmendra’s birthday, his son and actor Bobby Deol shared an old monochrome picture with his father. In the caption, he wrote, “Love you Papa. Happy Birthday” with a red heart and hugging face emoticon. In the picture, young Bobby Deol can be seen kissing Dharmendra on his cheeks as he sits on his lap. Abhishek Bachchan, Darshan Kumaar, Vatsal Sheth, Tushar Pandey, Ankur Bhatia, Sachin Shroff, Aalim Hakim and many others from the entertainment industry wished him in the comments.

Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol too shared a picture with her father wishing him happy birthday. In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in white and blue coloured outfits. Her caption read, “Holding on to this hand for eternity. Love you papa. Happy Birthday. Wish you happiness and the best of health always”.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Dharmendra revealed that he no longer celebrates his birthday but remembers his late mother on the day. He said that he felt that it was too artificial because people in the industry are not genuine. They use birthdays for promotions. He feels that the year has been difficult as the farmers are suffering and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic too. The Sholay star said that it doesn’t make one feel happy and since he lost his mother years ago, he can’t really enjoy celebrating birthdays anymore.

Image Source: Anil Sharma Instagram

