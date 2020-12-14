'Apne' Movie Original Writer Neerraj Pathak Roped In For The Sequel

Producer Deepak Mukut and director Anil Sharma recently revealed joining hands with Deols for Apne 2. The duo has also roped in Neerraj Pathak to write the sequel. He had earlier penned the original movie. Sharma reportedly shared his views on reuniting with Pathak for the film, calling his script fantastic. Read on to know more details:

'Apne' original writer Neerraj Pathak roped in for 'Apne 2'

The makers of Apne 2 are reuniting with Neerraj Pathak for the new movie. According to a report by Koimoi, director Anil Sharma shared his views, stating he had been looking out for the perfect script to make Apne 2. He spoke about receiving around 10-12 story ideas, but the writer of the original film Pathak came up stunned them all with his story.

Moreover, Anil Sharma called Apne 2 to have a different story. However, he suggested that Pathak’s writing would help them retain the same emotions and sanctity attached to the original film. The filmmaker expressed his happiness in working with Neerraj Pathak again. But as the latter contracted COVID-19, he asked the makers to choose another writer, rather than waiting for him. Responding to the same, Sharma explained that they were sure of having him on board, saying ‘Kyunki Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain’. The director also lauded Pathak for being a fighter and recovering from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, producer Deepak Mukut expressed how Apne 2 would feel incomplete without Neerraj Pathak. He added that the movie characters were his brainchild, and nobody knew the world better than him. Mukut said that they were glad to have him join them.

'Apne 2' cast

Neerraj Pathak also spoke about his association with the makers. He called Deepak Mukut his first producer, expressing happiness with the collaboration. Veteran actor Dharmendra, his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol will appear in Apne 2. The script has reportedly been ready. Moreover, the film shooting would begin in Punjab and Europe from March 2021.

