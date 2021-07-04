'Applaud Mandira Bedi': Celebs Support Actor For Performing Raj Kaushal's Last Rites

Mandira Bedi lost her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal earlier this week. While celebrities and netizens have been grieving over the actor's loss. a section has been trolling her for performing performing Raj Kaushal's last rites and her outfit. Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar, and numerous Bollywood celebrities came out in her support over the criticism.

Australian cricketer, celebs on Mandira Bedi’s pictures at husband’s funeral

Mandira had been seen as one of the persons carrying her husband’s mortal remains while taking him to the crematorium for his last rites. She was also seen holding the object in which his ashes would be filled after the ritual. Both were seen as acts predominantly performed like men, and there were mixed reactions to it, some praising her for breaking gender stereotypes and others slamming her for going against traditions.

Sthalekar called Mandira a ‘bravo woman’ for ‘performing the last rites’ of her husband. The Australian player urged everyone to support the DDLJ star for ‘doing what she feels is best for family.’

I see on my feed that #MandiraBedi is being subjected to trolling cause of traditions. By performing the last rites of her husband, I JUST see a bravo women in her time of grief, doing what she feels is the best for family. Let’s support that everyone please 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/az2WIcHQSm — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) July 4, 2021

Among Indian names, singer Sona Mohapatra also highlighted that trolls were attacking Mandira for her choice of attire, a white top and jeans when she went to the venue. She stated that it was not a surprise and added, “Stupidity is more abundant than any other element in our world after all.’

That some people are still commenting on Mandira Bedi’s dress code or choice to carry out her husband Raj Kushal’s last rites shouldn’t surprise us. Stupidity is more abundant than any other element in our world after all .. — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 2, 2021

TV host-presenter Mini Mathur wrote that she was ‘sick’ over trolls having a field day over Mandira, performing her rituals herself ‘instead of asking a stranger or her tiny kid’ and for ‘not having the time' to dress the way ‘THEY imagine grieving women should dress.’ Calling them ‘fools’, she urged netizens to applaud her strength.

Makes me sick that people are having a field day trolling a grieving woman for performing last rites on her husband instead of asking a stranger or her tiny kid. Or for not having the time to dress the way THEY imagine grieving women should dress. Fools!! Applaud her strength! — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) July 3, 2021

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli shared the link of an online news report on Mandira’s gestures, and added, ‘It’s her choice. Leave her alone. Respect her decisions.’

Raj Kaushal passes away

Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo, died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Numerous celebrities like Ronit Roy were present at the funeral held on the same day. A prayer meet was held in his memory on Saturday.

