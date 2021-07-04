Last Updated:

'Applaud Mandira Bedi': Celebs Support Actor For Performing Raj Kaushal's Last Rites

Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar and Bollywood celebs backed Mandira Bedi after she faced trolling after performing her husband's funeral.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Mandira Bedi, Raj Kaushal

Image: Viral Bhayani, Sona Mohapatra, Mini Mathur/Instagram


Mandira Bedi lost her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal earlier this week. While celebrities and netizens have been grieving over the actor's loss. a section has been trolling her for performing performing Raj Kaushal's last rites and her outfit. Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar, and numerous Bollywood celebrities came out in her support over the criticism.

Australian cricketer, celebs on Mandira Bedi’s pictures at husband’s funeral 

Mandira had been seen as one of the persons carrying her husband’s mortal remains while taking him to the crematorium for his last rites. She was also seen holding the object in which his ashes would be filled after the ritual. Both were seen as acts predominantly performed like men, and there were mixed reactions to it, some praising her for breaking gender stereotypes and others slamming her for going against traditions.

Sthalekar called Mandira a ‘bravo woman’ for ‘performing the last rites’ of her husband. The Australian player urged everyone to support the DDLJ star for ‘doing what she feels is best for family.’

READ | Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal's demise to Dilip Kumar hospitalised: Bollywood recap

Among Indian names, singer Sona Mohapatra also highlighted that trolls were attacking Mandira for her choice of attire, a white top and jeans when she went to the venue. She stated that it was not a surprise and added, “Stupidity is more abundant than any other element in our world after all.’

READ | Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away, Ronit Roy consoles Mandira

TV host-presenter Mini Mathur wrote that she was ‘sick’ over trolls having a field day over Mandira, performing her rituals herself ‘instead of asking a stranger or her tiny kid’ and for ‘not having the time' to dress the way ‘THEY imagine grieving women should dress.’ Calling them ‘fools’, she urged netizens to applaud her strength. 

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli shared the link of an online news report on Mandira’s gestures, and added, ‘It’s her choice. Leave her alone. Respect her decisions.’

READ | Raj Kaushal prayer meet: Mandira Bedi, parents, Mouni Roy & other stars pay last respects

Raj Kaushal passes away

Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo, died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Numerous celebrities like Ronit Roy were present at the funeral held on the same day.  A prayer meet was held in his memory on  Saturday.

READ | Mandira Bedi changes her Instagram profile picture after husband Raj Kaushal's demise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT