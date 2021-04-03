Last Updated:

Apurva Asrani & Boyfriend Siddhant Separate After 14 Years, Shares Cryptic 'loyalty' Quote

"Loyalty isn't grey. It's black and white, You're either loyal completely or you are not loyal at all," Apurva's IG story shared before announcing separation

Apurva Asrani

Apurva Asrani


Apurva Asrani, writer, and editor, on Saturday, took to his social media to announce separation from his boyfriend Siddhant after 14 years. Asrani also took to his IG stories and shared a message of 'loyalty and relationships'.

"Loyalty isn't grey. It's black and white, You're either loyal completely or you are not loyal at all," read the quote on Apurva's IG story which he shared before announcing separation.

Read Statement —

"I inform you with a heavy heart that that Siddhant & I have separated. I know we have been seen as role models by many in the LGBTQ community, and this is sure to evoke some disappointment, but I must tell you that every day of these 14 years has been important & valuable, and that we have amicable parted ways.

Same sex couples in India have no references and no role models to seek inspiration from, and we have made mistakes in the way that we charted our unique path. But we are also the first generation in India to live our love so visibly & courageously, so I write this with no regrets.

I request you to respect our privacy and our feelings at this point and to leave the speculation to us. Please don't tag us in your messages, it is a very difficult time. I want to end by saying that I think there is hope. For Sid, for me, and for every one of us seeking love, commitment and a secure home. Never stop believing

On the professional front, Apurva recently was one of the writers of the show Criminal Justice: Season 2, which stared Kirti Kulhari, Pankaj Tripathi, among others

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Apurva (@apurva_asrani)

 

 

