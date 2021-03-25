Last Updated:

Apurva Asrani 'shocked' At Hospital Using His Paralysis Pic Sans Permission; Celebs React

Apurva Asrani was 'shocked' after he found out a Delhi hospital for using his paralysis pic sans permission. Celebrities reacted strongly to the post.

Apurva Asrani expressed his displeasure over a Delhi hospital using his photograph without permission. The editor-screenwriter, who had opened up on his Bell's Palsy condition, stated that the hospital also made an error, mentioning that his facial paralysis was caused due to a stroke. He termed the incident as ‘distressing’ as some celebrities expressed support for him. 

Apurva Asrani unhappy over pic being used without permission

Apurva tweeted that he was ‘shocked’ about Primus Hospital in Delhi, using his picture without his permission. The Shahid artist stated that the image had been clicked in early 2018 when he suffered from facial paralysis caused by Bells Palsy. He added that the hospital ‘wrongly claimed’  on the banner that his condition was caused by a stroke, as his photo was posted with the caption 'face drooping', among other pictures on symptoms of a stroke.    

Celebrities like Saumya Tandon and Onir were among those who reacted. The former termed it as ‘terribly shameful’ and urged him to send a legal notice. The latter termed it as ‘absolutely appalling' and 'unethical.’

Apurva had opened up on his facial paralysis late last year. In a Twitter post, he had shared that after spending almost 40 years of his life ‘anxiously trying' to make his career, relationships, health work, he felt the more tried, 'navigating the big city, navigating traffic and always hurrying.'

 He added that just some days before turning 40, and a 'stressful fight with a leading actress',  he was struck with Bell's Palsy. He shared that he also suffered from vertigo & nausea during this time, and deciding to quit the editing of Made in Heaven and move out of the city to 'slow down' his life.

 “I decided to only do work that stirred my soul, and to give up on the rat race. 3 years later, I thank God for pushing me towards a slow life. I know now that things meant to happen, will,” he had then shared. 

On the professional front, recently was one of the writers of the show Criminal Justice: Season 2, which stared Kirti Kulhari, Pankaj Tripathi, among others

 

 

