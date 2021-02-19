Apurva Asrani-Siddhant Open Up On Being A 'gay Couple In India' In Podcast, Former 'proud'

Apurva Asrani has often shared the battles that he had to face in society for being in a relationship with a man. The screenwriter-editor’s Valentine’s Day message for his partner Siddhant had given a glimpse into this journey. The couple is set to open up on more experiences about their relationship in a podcast that was recently unveiled.

Apurva-Siddhant to open up on experience as a gay couple

Apurva expressed his excitement by stating that he was 'proud to present' the first episode of Rainbow Diaries on their journey of being a 'gay couple in India.' The Aligarh writer was also impressed by the banter and candour with the hosts of the podcast. The episode will be available on platforms like Spotify, JioSaavn, and Gaana.

Proud to present the very first episode of #RainbowDiaries on what its like for @SidPill & me to be a gay couple in India. Really enjoyed the banter & the candour with Mandee & Kabir. Listen on @RedFMIndia @spotifyindia @JioSaavn @gaana. https://t.co/Rl3C4rb1Br pic.twitter.com/FQDi2AT0RD — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) February 19, 2021

On Valentine’s Day, Apurva had shared that it had been 14 years since they first held hands. He recalled ‘battling’ a law that ‘criminalized’ them, referring to Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code on homosexuality. He hoped for more 'kindness' and 'visibility' to LGBTQ couples in the post-Section 377 era.

14 years today since we first held hands. We battled a law that criminalized us, a society that rejected us and found solutions to our problems without role models or familial support. We hope the new post 377 India will be kinder to LGBTQ couples. Here's to more visibility.🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/hdSuGhXAQV — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) February 14, 2021

Apurva had previously shared his delight on buying a home with Siddhant, after hiding their relationship to house owners over the course of their relationship. The post had gone viral then and celebrities had showered love on them.

For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told 'keep curtains drawn so neighbors don't know 'what' you are'. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbors we are partners 💕. It's time LGBTQ families are normalised too. pic.twitter.com/kZ9t9Wnc7i — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Apurva was one of the writers on the second season of web series, Criminal Justice. He had shared his delight about the positive reviews for the series.

