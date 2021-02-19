Last Updated:

Apurva Asrani-Siddhant Open Up On Being A 'gay Couple In India' In Podcast, Former 'proud'

Apurva Asrani-Siddhant opened up on being a 'gay couple in India' in a new podcast. The former shared his delight on Twitter and that he was 'proud'.

Apurva Asrani has often shared the battles that he had to face in society for being in a relationship with a man. The screenwriter-editor’s Valentine’s Day message for his partner Siddhant had given a glimpse into this journey. The couple is set to open up on more experiences about their relationship in a podcast that was recently unveiled.

Apurva-Siddhant to open up on experience as a gay couple

Apurva expressed his excitement by stating that he was 'proud to present' the first episode of Rainbow Diaries on their journey  of being a 'gay couple in India.' The Aligarh writer was also impressed by the banter and candour with the hosts of the podcast. The episode will be available on platforms like Spotify, JioSaavn, and Gaana.

On Valentine’s Day, Apurva had shared that it had been 14 years since they first held hands. He recalled ‘battling’ a law that ‘criminalized’ them, referring to Section 377 of the Indian Penal  Code on homosexuality. He hoped for more 'kindness' and 'visibility' to LGBTQ couples in the post-Section 377 era. 

Apurva had previously shared his delight on buying a home with Siddhant, after hiding their relationship to house owners over the course of their relationship. The post had gone viral then and celebrities had showered love on them.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Apurva was one of the writers on the second season of web series, Criminal Justice. He had shared his delight about the positive reviews for the series.

