Apurva Asrani To Kangana Post COVID Result: 'May This Give You Time To Look Within'

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

A few hours later, writer Apurva Asrani, who has earlier worked with Kangana in 2016 (for the film Simran), wrote, "May this disease & discomfort give you time & space to look within. To examine the hurt & bitterness that you may have unleashed on innocent people, scarring them for life. May all that unresolved pain find its way out of every pore of your being. Get well soon Kangana."

Apurva and Kangana in the past had a tiff over Hansal Mehta's film Simran's writing credits.

The 34-year-old actor, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this week, shared her diagnosis on Instagram. "I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive.

"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body," she wrote. Terming COVID-19 a "small-time flu", Ranaut said she is determined to "destroy" the virus from her body.

"...Now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people," she added.

Twitter suspends Kangana Ranaut's account

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended on May 4, post her reaction to the West Bengal Assembly poll results and a lot of other tweets. According to a statement issued by the social media platform, the account repeatedly violated the Twitter policy of ‘Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour.’ The micro-blogging site stated that they stand clear about strict action being taken against ‘behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm’, which has been called out furiously online as Twitter is clearly inconsistent in its actions.

"We’ve been clear that we'll take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy & Abusive Behaviour policy," a Twitter spokesperson said.

(with PTI inputs)

