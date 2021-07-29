AR Rahman And Ananya Birla's Tokyo Olympics Cheer Song Features At Times Square

Singer-composer Ananya Birla collaborated with Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman for their recent track Hindustani Way, which is being tagged as the official cheer song for the Indian Olympic contingent to Tokyo 2020. Ananya was on cloud nine after she saw the poster of the song on the Times Square building in New York. She shared a few pictures on Instagram and thanked all her fans and followers for showering their love across the journey of the song.

While expressing her happiness on the same, Ananya wrote, “The Hindustani Way made it to Times Square!!!! Thank you soo much for all your love. Also a big thank you to the Sports Ministry of India! #cheer4india @arrahman @weareteamindia.” Ananya’s mother was the first one to drop her love in the comment box and wrote, “So proud to see you Soaring High!.” The Circle singer thanked her mother and wrote, “ Ananya Birla @neerja_birla pranam mom.” Vj Anusha also shared her feelings on the same in the comment section and wrote, “ghhhhhh whaaaaaat!!! Sorry, my bestie is on Times Square I’m busy! Bye! GET IT Nanu!!!.” Anaya replied to the love and wrote, “@vjanusha LOVE YOU BOOSHI.”

Billed as a soulful Hindi track peppered with vocals in English, Hindustani Way which translates to 'The Indian Way', is about unity and optimism. The music video of the song is directed by Danny Mamik and Sahaan Hattangadi, produced by Birla's banner Antimatter Media Pvt. Ltd. It features key Olympic archival footage from Atlanta (1996), Athens (2004), Beijing (2002, 2008), Rio (2016), London (2012), and exclusive training footage of this year's contingent, the press release said.

The song, created by AR Rahman and Ananya Birla, was unveiled on July 14 ahead of the highly-anticipated Tokyo Olympics which was started on July 23 and is supposed to conclude till August 8 after it was earlier postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Birla has lent her voice to the song, Rahman serves as the composer and producer on the record. According to ANI, Ananya Birla expressed how she felt honoured for writing and singing the song, Hindustani Way. When asked about her experience of working with AR Rahman, Ananya addressed Rahman as her role model. She said it was surreal for her to work with AR Rahman as she had learned a lot from him.

