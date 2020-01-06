AR Rahman Birthday: Five Popular Telegu Songs That Were Also Dubbed In Other Languages

AR Rahman is a popular name in the Bollywood industry and other entertainment industries worldwide. His contribution to the music industry is immense and has contributed to the Bollywood, Hollywood and the South Indian industry as well. Here are some of his most popular songs in Telugu.

5 popular Telugu songs of AR Rahman

Vellipomakey

Vellipoomakey, the movie was released in 2017, starring Vishwaksen Naidu, Nithyaa Sree Reddy and Supraja. The film is about an animator who falls in love with a girl who turns him down but, later a girl enters his life who changes his life forever. AR Rahman was the music composer of this superhit Telugu film.

O Cheliya

Starring Prabhudeva and Nagma, this song O Cheliya was from the movie Premikudu. The story of the film revolves around a college student who falls in love with the governor's daughter and later finds out that the governor is involved in terrorism. The music composing of this song was done by AR Rahman. The song was later translated into many other languages.

Vastha Nee Venuka

Produced under the banner of Indira productions, this song Vastha Nee Venuka was from the movie Nani. The movie starred Mahesh Babu and Amisha Patel. The music was composed by AR Rahman and the song is one of the most popular songs of AR Rahman.

Puvullo Daagunna

From the movie, Jeans, which released in 1998, the song Puvvullo Daagunna became an instant hit in the Telugu film industry. It was a romantic comedy film starring Aishwarya Rai and Prashanth. The film was a super hit and the songs too, composed by AR Rahman became an instant hit.

Nelluri Nerajana

The movie Nelluri Nerajana starred Manisha Koirala and Arjun. This song was from the film Oke Okkadu, whose story was based on the life of a reporter who challenges the CM to bring changes in the city within a day. The song from this movie was another contribution of AR Rahman which became a hit.

