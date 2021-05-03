AR Rahman Congratulates DMK Chief MK Stalin On His Victory In Tamil Nadu Election

Singer and music composer AR Rahman on Monday took to his Twitter handle to congratulate DMK chief M K Stalin for his victory in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. After a decade in opposition, the DMK won a convincing victory over arch-rival AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the ruling party managed to emerge as a formidable opposition, overcoming the burden of ten-year anti-incumbency to an extent.

M K Stalin, the 68-year-old DMK president, is all set to become the Chief Minister for the first time.

Rahman wrote, "My heartfelt congratulations to the DMK alliance for setting an example for India's unity in the unprecedented growth of Tamil Nadu in social justice, education, and health!" [sic]

The Election Commission is yet to declare winners for all the 234 segments and also complete data on winning margin was not available, till 10 pm, Sunday. The DMK's vote share was 37.7 percent with an impressive performance in regions including southern and northern regions while the AIADMK sliced away 33.4 percent and also demonstrated that the Kongu belt of Coimbatore was still its bastion.

For the DMK, it was a dream come true moment and in sync with its election song, 'Stalin thaan vararu,' which meant Stalin is going to become the Chief Minister.

In 2006 Assembly polls, when the AIADMK lost, it had managed to bag only 61 seats and the DMK won 96 seats and its key ally Congress 34. In 2016, AIADMK won 136 seats, and DMK and its ally Congress won 89 and eight seats.

Top actors Rajinikanth and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan were among those who extended their best wishes to Stalin on his party's victory.

(with PTI inputs)