AR Rahman, Ed Sheeran, Annie Lennox Join Post-COVID Relief Fundraiser 'We For India'

Popular musicians AR Rahman, Ed Sheeran, Mick Jagger and Annie Lennox have joined Steven Spielberg and several other Bollywood celebs in extending their support to the We For India fundraiser for the post-COVID-19 relief work in India, reported Variety. We For India is an initiative by The World We Want, a global social impact enterprise that is established to accelerate action and progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The organisation is a pioneer of huge creative campaigns and multi-sector collaborations to leverage public and private sector impact.

AR Rahman, Ed Sheeran, Annie Lennox support COVID fundraiser in India

Several celebrities supporting the initiative include several Bollywood actors such as Ajay Devgn, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Saif Ali Khan, the music group Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary, Lebanese singer and UNICEF goodwill ambassador Nancy Ajram, Grammy-winning composer Nile Rodgers, storyteller Jay Shetty, and actor Ini Dima-Okojie.

The event that will be hosted by The White Tiger star Rajkummar Rao, aims to raise more than $3.5 million for GiveIndia, which is India's largest donation platform. The funds will be used to provide oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators, and essential medicines as well as ICU units. It will also help in supporting the staffing of vaccination centres and rebuild the livelihoods of those who are facing poverty due to complete loss of income because of the COVID-19 in India. The families who are hit economically will be provided meal and ration kits. Cash relief, too, will be provided to the families who have lost an immediate member due to COVID-19.

The event will feature positive video messages from celebrities, stand-up comedians and several musical performances by singers like Lola Lennox and Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary. The artists will be performing a medley of their blockbusters, and will also talk about their interactions with frontline heroes, immersive fitness challenges and games. As per Variety, speaking about the event, the founder of The World We Want, Natasha Mudhar stated that the organisation believes in the power that lies in "global solidarity" when everyone comes together to "create change" with a collective effort.

IMAGE: AR RAHMAN/ ED SHEERAN/ ANNIE LENNOX'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.