AR Rahman, His Son Pay Musical Tribute To Sushant On His Death Anniversary | Watch

Oscar-winning singer and music composer AR Rahman recently took to Twitter and offered his tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput in a unique way. The singer who had crooned several soul-stirring tracks in Dil Bechara shared a video where he paid tribute to Sushant with a song ‘Never Say Goodbye' along with his son A R Ameen.

AR Rahman's musical tribute to Sushant on death anniversary

The song features Sushant’s Dil Bechara Co-star Sanjana Sanghi who walks down memory lane and reminisces her time spent with the actor while shooting for the film. The video also shares a glimpse of Sushant from the film smiling while looking at the people from the camera. A million feelings, a thousand thoughts, a hundred memories, one person and limitless love,” reads the description of the song on YouTube. The song has been crooned by A R Rahman’s son while it is composed by the legendary singer himself. Taking a trip down the memory lane, the video featured certain scenes from Dil Bechara where fans can spot Sushant smiling while acting.

Celebrate the memories 💐

Never Say Goodbye - Music Video | Sushant Singh Rajput | Sanjana Sanghi

On the other hand, Sanjana tries to relive those moments spent with Sushant while shooting for the film. At last, the song concluded with the actor applauding and praising the song with his gesture as his memory fades away.

Fans were quick enough to remember the actor while some were left teary-eyed after watching it. Taking to the comment section of the YouTube video, one of the users wrote, “Somewhere far away in another galaxy is a star that shines brights. That would be you Sushant Sir.” Another user hailed his legacy and wrote, “That is called tribute, that's why A R Rahman is Legend.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “This is a kind of song which deserves an international hit.” Another wrote, “Sushant lives in everybody's heart. His charm and smile are unforgettable... I can feel him everywhere around me.”



While captioning the post, AR Rahman wrote, “Celebrate the memories, Bouquet. Never Say Goodbye - Music Video | Sushant Singh Rajput | Sanjana Sanghi.” Meanwhile, earlier the legendary composer came together to pay a musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput through a virtual concert. From their respective homes, several singers sang Dil Bechara's songs for a live audience. Rahman, who has composed the music of Dil Bechara, teamed with daughter Raheema Rahman, son AR Ameen, and Hiral Viradia to sing Dil Bechara's title track back in 2020 for the virtual concert.

