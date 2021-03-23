AR Rahman Introduces Ehan Bhat, The Protagonist Of His Upcoming Film '99 Songs'; Watch

AR Rahman has been one of the top music composers in the Indian film industry for several years now. The singer had earlier announced that he is stepping into the producer’s and the writer’s shoes for the very first time with the upcoming film 99 Songs, a musical romance film directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, and co-written and produced by AR Rahman. The music composer recently introduced the lead hero of the film while speaking a few heartfelt words about him.

AR Rahman introduces his hero

In the video that is shared on social media, Rahman spoke about him stepping into the film industry as a writer and a producer. He spoke about his journey from a musician to a storyteller. He revealed that it took him 10 years to make the film and added that the movie is made with the belief that one song can change the world. Introducing AR Rahman's hero, he said, “Here’s presenting Ehan Bhat, who comes from the land of Kashmir, a place of great beauty and cultural legacy. He learnt to play the piano at our conservatory for a year and is entering the world of cinema as a lead in 99 Songs and I hope you love him as we do. Here’s Ehan Bhat.”

Later in the video, Ehan spoke about his experience of working with AR Rahman. He stated that he was truly delighted and excited to have Rahman launch him in his film. He also said that it was his dream to work with the music maestro and finally it is coming true. Rahman concluded the video by saying, “I wish you the very best, God Bless you.” He addressed his audience by saying, “We will see you on the big screens until then, take care and stay safe.” Take a look at the video below.

More about 99 Songs

99 Songs' cast includes debutants Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles. Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala and others play supporting roles in the film. The story revolves around a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer. The film is slated to release on April 16, 2021. The film will also be dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu with the same name.

Promo Image source: AR Rahman, Ehan Bhat Instagram