AR Rahman Posts Video While 'going Out Of Chennai For A Few Days', Fans Ask To 'stay Safe'

Oscar Award-winning singer AR Rahman who ringed in his 54th birthday on January 6, took to Twitter and shared a video while traveling outside Chennai for a few days. In the b-video, the singer gave a view of the rainy weather outside with droplets on the glass of his car window. While captioning the post, he informed his fans about leaving Chennai for some and asked them to stay safe at home.

To commemorate the special day, scores of his fans quickly commented under the post while wishing the ace singer on his birthday. One of his fans wrote, “Have a great time ahead sir... May Allah bless u.” Another user wrote, “Have a peaceful/ safe journey, sir. Advance birthday wishes.” A third user chimed in complained to the singer about him not meeting his fans. He wrote, “Last year also you did not meet as this year also when will you meet as sir.”

On his birthday, fans have been pouring wishes for the musical genius since morning on social media. The composer who is known for his amazing musical compositions and soulful voice received loved on Twitter after fans started trending the hashtag “Happy Birthday AR Rahman” A number of fans have been posting several fan-made images of the singer as a tribute to him on his birthday. Fans have also been sharing some snippets of his various compositions and songs which they have loved very much. The singer came a long way since he debuted in 1992 with the film Roja.

At the time, AR Rahman went on to win the National Film Award for Best Music Direction. He also won the Filmfare award for Best Music Director Tamil and was also listed in Time’s “10 best Soundtracks” of all time in 2005 for the same film. Over the years, AR Rahman went on to win many such laurels throughout his career including the famous Academy Award for Slumdog Millionaire. At the time, the singer won two Academy Awards, one for Best Original Score and the second for Best Original Song. His most recent work was last seen in the 2020 film Dil Bechara. His songs for the film garnered tremendous praise.

