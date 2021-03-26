AR Rahman Pulls Host's Leg For Speaking In Hindi At '99 Songs' Launch Event; Watch Video

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman was trending on social media on Friday as a video of him from the launch of his maiden production 99 Songs went viral. At the audio launch of 99 Songs in Chennai, AR Rahman attended the event with actors Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. At the event, AR Rahman tried walking off the stage as he was taken aback after the host switched from Tamil to Hindi to address Ehan Bhat. Soon, the crowd burst into laughter as AR Rahman walks off the stage, only to clarify later that he was joking. The host took the joke sportingly and clarified that she was only welcoming Ehan in Hindi. Take a look at the video here.

AR Rahman jokingly walks off stage after host addresses Ehan Bhat in Hindi

The host said, "Ehan Bhat, Chennai mein aapka hardik swagat karti hoon." which roughly translates to "Welcome to Chennai Ehan Bhat". After which a surprised AR Rahman asked, "Hindi?" with a smile on his face. He then appears to exit the stage asking, "Didn't I ask you already if you speak in Tamil or not?" The anchor then clarifies she was only trying to welcome the actor in Hindi. Along with AR Rahman and Ehan Bhat, several stars from the Tamil industry also attended the event.

More about 99 Songs

99 Songs is an upcoming romantic musical film directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, and co-written and produced by A. R. Rahman. The film will feature newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles, alongside Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala among others portraying supporting characters. The film's plot is basically about the self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer and is in the quest to score a composition that he believes can change the world. The film will be released on April 16, 2021, on the big screens and will be dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu languages as well with the same title. Check out the official trailer for the film below.

Promo Pic Source: AR Rahman Instagram