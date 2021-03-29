AR Rahman Reacts As USA Navy Personnel Perform Impressive Rendition Of 'Swades' At Event

The number of times AR Rahman has made proud India proud on a global scale have been many, right from winning Oscars for Jai Ho to collaborating with the acclaimed names of Hollywood. Another example of this was United States Navy personnel singing his track Swades at an official event. The veteran music composer-singer too was delighted with the gesture.

AR Rahman’s Swades performed by US Navy

In a video shared by the Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a Navy officer was seen crooning to the stanza of Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera from Swades. The officer was supported by the other members of the group, consisting of four before they led the chorus. The piano and Cajon music added to the grandeur of the USA Navy's dinner.

Sandhu cited the lyrics of the song ‘Ye wo bandhan hai jo kabhi toot nahi sakta' to share that this friendship bond could not be broken ever.'

Responding to the video, Rahman wrote ‘Swades rules for ever’.

Even Ronnie Screwvala, whose then UTV Motion Pictures, was associated with the movie, termed it as a ‘great rendition.

Great rendition of the theme song from Swades by the US Navy - @AshGowariker @iamsrk @WeAreSwades Thanks Ambassador for sharing — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) March 28, 2021

Not just the theme or title song, Swades has numerous other popular tracks like Yun Hi Chala Chal and Saanwariya Saanwariya. Out of them, Yeh Tara Woh Tara had fetched Udit Narayan the Best Male Playback Singer National Award.

Swades, which released on December 17, 2004, was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and traced the story of a NASA scientist, played by Shah Rukh Khan, returning to India and working towards the welfare of his village. Rahman had also won the Filmfare Award for Best Background Score.