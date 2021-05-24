AR Rahman Says Manisha Koirala Delivered The 'most Memorable Dialogues' In '99 Songs'

Manisha Koirala was recently seen in AR Rahman’s debut production, 99 Songs. The actor recently took to Twitter and shared her opinion about being a part of the film and admitted that she is “grateful.” Producer AR Rahman reacted to her post by saying that the team of the movie is “honoured” by her presence and support. Take a look below.

AR Rahman says that the team of 99 Songs is honoured by Manisha's presence

Manisha mentioned in her tweet, “So proud of this film, even though it’s a small role but grateful to be part of this film!! I LOVE This film #99Songs @arrahman #vishweshkrishnamoorthy #EhanBhat @Lisaraniray.” In response, AR Rahman said, “Less screen time ...but the most memorable dialogues ...#99Songsthemovie team is honoured by your presence and support Ji.” Have a look at their Tweets below.

Less screen time ...but the most memorable dialogues ...#99Songsthemovie team is honoured by your presence and support Ji 🌺 https://t.co/62Ze3j5BYN — A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) May 23, 2021

Fans and followers have also expressed their opinion about Manisha’s presence in the film, appreciating the actor. Taking to Twitter, one user said, “Appreciation tweet must! Kudos to @mkoirala @Lisaraniray #EdilsyVargas #tenzingdalha and all others behind this mighty project. Must watch!! Inspiring story, best casting, good music” and further added, “You amazed us ma'am! And your presence just blessed. Such a phenomenal film to forever keep in our hearts.” Another wrote, “Was really shocked to see ur presence in the movie. U came like a bliss, delivered meaningful dialogues and vanished.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Appreciation tweet must! Kudos to @mkoirala @Lisaraniray #EdilsyVargas #tenzingdalha and all others behind this mighty project. Must watch!! Inspiring story, best casting, good music ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iE89d7l57R — Malavika Sathian 😷 (@iammalavika) May 22, 2021

You amazed us ma'am! And your presence just blessed. Such a phenomenal film to forever keep in our hearts. ❤️😊 — Malavika Sathian 😷 (@iammalavika) May 23, 2021

Happy to know that this is the sixth time both of you are working together.He was the music director in five of your movies earlier and now you are in his maiden production venture.Wish the whole cast success and good health.Please stay safe all of you. — Vidhu Balakrishnan (@VidhuBalakrish7) May 23, 2021

Was really shocked to see ur presence in the movie. U came like a bliss, delivered meaningful dialogues and vanished. ❤️👌 — santosh✋ (@san3148) May 23, 2021

Casting was so so so good. Class players in all roles. — Sumathi Nakeeran (@SumiKeeran) May 24, 2021

More about 99 Songs

99 Songs is a musical romance film directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, co-written and produced by A. R. Rahman marking his debut in both roles. 99 Songs' cast includes Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles, alongside Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala among others. It was released on April 16, 2021, also in Tamil and Telugu.

The story of the movie is about a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer but his father is against his dreams. The boy believes that one song can change the world and follows his dreams by performing at every possible event. The second half of the film is a compilation of struggles, love, heartbreaks that the boy faces while embarking on his journey to become a successful musician. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.0 out of 10.

(IMAGE: AR RAHMAN, MANISHA KOIRALA'S INSTAGRAM)

