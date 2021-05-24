Last Updated:

AR Rahman Says Manisha Koirala Delivered The 'most Memorable Dialogues' In '99 Songs'

Manisha Koirala was recently seen in AR Rahman’s debut production, 99 Songs. Rahman recently admitted that the team of the movie is “honoured” by her presence.

AR Rahman

Manisha Koirala was recently seen in AR Rahman’s debut production, 99 Songs. The actor recently took to Twitter and shared her opinion about being a part of the film and admitted that she is “grateful.” Producer AR Rahman reacted to her post by saying that the team of the movie is “honoured” by her presence and support. Take a look below.

AR Rahman says that the team of 99 Songs is honoured by Manisha's presence 

Manisha mentioned in her tweet, “So proud of this film, even though it’s a small role but grateful to be part of this film!! I LOVE This film #99Songs @arrahman #vishweshkrishnamoorthy #EhanBhat @Lisaraniray.” In response, AR Rahman said, “Less screen time ...but the most memorable dialogues ...#99Songsthemovie team is honoured by your presence and support Ji.” Have a look at their Tweets below. 

Fans and followers have also expressed their opinion about Manisha’s presence in the film, appreciating the actor. Taking to Twitter, one user said, “Appreciation tweet must! Kudos to @mkoirala @Lisaraniray #EdilsyVargas #tenzingdalha and all others behind this mighty project. Must watch!! Inspiring story, best casting, good music” and further added, “You amazed us ma'am! And your presence just blessed. Such a phenomenal film to forever keep in our hearts.” Another wrote, “Was really shocked to see ur presence in the movie. U came like a bliss, delivered meaningful dialogues and vanished.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

More about 99 Songs 

99 Songs is a musical romance film directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, co-written and produced by A. R. Rahman marking his debut in both roles. 99 Songs' cast includes Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles, alongside Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala among others. It was released on April 16, 2021, also in Tamil and Telugu.

The story of the movie is about a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer but his father is against his dreams. The boy believes that one song can change the world and follows his dreams by performing at every possible event. The second half of the film is a compilation of struggles, love, heartbreaks that the boy faces while embarking on his journey to become a successful musician. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.0 out of 10.

