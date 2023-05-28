AR Rahman Says There Are Singers In India Who Do Not Copy Stuff From Others

AR Rahman, who is one of the most celebrated artists in the world, recently attended the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi. There, he rooted for all the talents who made Indian music popular on the global stage. He further urged these artists to always keep the flag of India high with their skills. The singer-composer also talked about the extent Indian music has changed today.

While speaking to ANI, AR Rahman opened up about Indian music being loved by fans across the globe. He said, "It's great. We should ride on the momentum." He further said that all talented artists must keep up with this for the Indian flag to be high. He also talked about how the singers in India are coming up with their original content and making India proud.

AR Rahman was also asked whether he has a favourite singer from India. Responding to the question, he said that there are several singers in India who have their own identities and do not copy stuff from others. He said that this is the beautiful new age where these talented minds are empowered.

#WATCH | Musician AR Rahman at IIFA Awards 2023, Abu Dhabi, UAE



On Indian music being appreciated on a global level, he says, "It's great. We should ride on the momentum...A lot of other countries have global singers and they keep up with it. All the artists involved should keep… pic.twitter.com/4W62MmqcSx — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

About AR Rahman

AR Rahman was named AS Dileep Kumar by his parents after he was born in Madras in 1967. His father was a film-score composer for Malayalam and Tamil movies. However, his father died and AR Rahman was raised by his mother Kareema. Talking about his professional life, he is a music composer, singer, songwriter, record producer, philanthropist, and much more. Till date, has received several accolades for his outstanding contribution to the Indian music industry. He has won six National Film Awards, a Golden Globe Award, BAFTA Award, two Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, 15 Filmfare Awards, and more. He was also honoured with the third-highest civilian award, which is the Padman Bhushan back in 2010. Currently, AR Rahman was in talks to compose music for Dhanush's upcoming film D50.