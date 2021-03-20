AR Rahman Shares Son AR Ameen's Childhood Photo From A Music Studio

Music composer and singer AR Rahman is often seen sharing pictures and videos from his work life. He recently shared his son AR Ameen's photo on his social media. AR Ameen has already made his debut in the world of music and this picture is from one of his studio recordings. Take a look at AR Rahman's son Ameen's picture.

AR Rahman shares a picture of his son AR Ameen

AR Rahman took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his son AR Ameen. It is Ameen's childhood photo where he is seen in a studio. He is seen looking upwards while taking instructions. Take a look at AR Ameen's photo from AR Rahman's Instagram.

Reactions on AR Rahman's son Ameen's photo

As soon as AR Rahman shared the picture, fans wrote all things nice about his son. They wrote that he looked adorable in the picture. Actor Sanjana Sanghi who made her debut as a lead with Dil Bechara sent a heart. Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Take a look at the comments on AR Rahman's Instagram.

AR Rahman's pictures with his family

He shared a picture with his wife Saira Banu on their 26th wedding anniversary. The picture is a selfie where Saira is wearing a red salwar suit. He wrote '25+1' with a string of emojis in his caption. He also shared a picture of his daughter, Khatija Rehman, with megastar Rajinikanth. In the picture, the star is holding Khatija in his arms. It is a childhood picture of Khatija clicked in 1999 with the actor. AR wrote, "My little princess @khatija.rahman with Thalaivar ..Padayappa 1999 I guess." Take a look at the pictures here.

AR Ameen's songs

AR Ameen made his singing debut with the song NaNa in the American film Couples Retreat. He later sang several solos like Maula Wa Sallim from O Kadhal Kanmani, Kotha Kotha Bhasha in Nirmala Convent and Maula Wa Sallim in Aditya Roy Kapoor's OK Jaanu. AR Ameen's songs such as Cricket Kara, Veer Marata and Mard Marathi from Sachin: A Billion Dreams garnered him immense popularity. He recently sang the song Never Say Goodbye from Dil Bechara.

