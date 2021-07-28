AR Rahman Wasn't Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's First Choice For Scoring Film 'Rang De Basanti'

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has revealed that for the music of his hit film Rang De Basanti, he had almost finalised musician Peter Gabriel. Gabriel is one of the founding members of the British rock band named, Genesis. In his recently released autobiography titled The Stranger in the Mirror, Mehra has opened up on how he chose AR Rahman for the project. He revealed that something inside him said that "A R Rahman should be doing it".

An excerpt from his autobiography, The Stranger in the Mirror reads, "The music of RDB was the soul of the film; the songs AR created became de facto national anthems." On his working with the popular composer, AR Rahman, the producer wrote, "One of the greatest joys of my life has been to be inside the recording studio when AR is creating a song of mine, not because I feel the need to guide but because I enjoy seeing his creative genius at work."

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra added, "AR understands something very fundamental: there's only one truth when you're making a film - that you're making that one film. Music, editing, cinematography, art direction, wardrobe, lyrics, actors etc. all have to tell that same story. They all have to serve the film and the director's job is to remind each artist of the one vision that everyone is working towards."

Moreover, AR Rahman has penned the foreword of Mehra's debut book. In his foreword, the music composer has mentioned, "For Rang De Basanti, Rakeysh wanted music that would make his rather dark subject into a movie that would stand the test of time. So, as a composer, I was always trying to interpret and go up against every situation in a way that was artistically beautiful."

The Roobaroo singer penned, "For instance, I wanted to take the heart-breaking death in the film and make it more about liberation than loss. That was the foundation for the song Luka Chuppi. With that track, I created music that was metaphoric and symbolic rather than real and literal. In that sense, it was kind of going against the whole spirit of the movie, which was grounded in hard realities, But Rakeysh immediately and completely understood what I was trying to do."

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's The Stranger in the Mirror has been co-penned by author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta. The author has dotted anecdotes from the filmmaker's life. Several instances include chai-biscuit'-hostel days, the popping of the proverbial champagne among others. Mehra has also mentioned several other celebrities such as Waheeda Rahman, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Ronnie Screwvala, Atul Kulkarni, R Madhavan, Divya Dutta, and Prahlad Kakar.

