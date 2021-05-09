AR Rahman's International Musical Collaborations That Put India On The Map; Here's A List

It is a known fact that by now, AR Rahman has established himself as a global music icon. The music composer, who started with composing music for 1992's Roja, went on to give music to some of the most well-known international productions and work with some of the biggest entertainment companies on the face of the Earth. This article is essentially an enlistment of all of those AR Rahman's songs that shifted the focus of the western entertainment fraternity towards the Indian subcontinent. Read on for more.

1) Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire):

Arguably the first international collaboration between AR Rahman and a Hollywood-based production house produced a musical number known as Jai Ho, which was a part of the Danny Boyle-directed Dev Patel-starrer Slumdog Millionaire. This song is credited by many as the musical number that put India on the map. Since then, many musicians from across the globe have given the track their own spin. This track added an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA to the list of AR Rahman's awards.

2) If I Rise - 127 Hours OST

The second addition in the list of AR Rahman's songs that have become a part of overseas production is If I Rise. The same marked the first musical collaboration between AR Rahman and Dido. Described as soulful and spine-chilling, the musical number can be heard on various occasions throughout the runtime of the James Franco-starrer.

3) Million Dollar Arm title track

AR Rahman joined forces with Australian musical sensation Iggy Azalea to produce the title track for the Jon Hamm-starrer Million Dollar Arm. The musical outing, which has been described as a melodious fusion of western and southeastern influences had been curated to fit the tonality and bring forth the mood of the film. The song heavily features in the scenes that see Hamm's J B Bernstein scouting for baseball players in India, a country where cricket, a game that requires the players to deliver a ball in a way quite different to the sort expected in baseball players, is seen as a religion.

4) Warriors In Peace ft. Jolin Tsai

This non-film International musical collaboration between AR Rahman and Jolin Tsai went on to become a part of the former's 2004 album, Between Heaven And Earth. This musical number is credited for bringing the Asian community's attention to the Indian subcontinent as a source of music. This outing as well, much like other pieces of work by Rahman, has been recreated.

5) The Marvel Anthem

In a bid to promote Avengers: Endgame amongst the members of the Indian audience, Marvel Studios was seen joining hands with Rahman for a song that will encapsulate the ethos of the final Infinity Saga movie and the love that Indians harbour for the MCU in a three-minute-long presentation. The lyrics of the number, as per many, essentially refer to the relentless spirit possessed by earth's mightiest heroes. In addition to the same, it was also supposed to highlight the long wait to settle scores with the biggest and the most dreaded live-action antagonist seen in the history of comic book movies up until that point, namely Thanos (Who was played by Josh Brolin in the film).

