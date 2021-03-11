AR Rahman's Musical Romance Drama '99 Songs' To Hit Theatres On April 16, 2021

Music maestro AR Rahman announced on March 11 that the first venture to be released under his production house, 99 songs will hit theatres on April 16. Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the musical drama follows the story of art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer. The upcoming musical drama will star Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha in the lead roles.

AR Rahman's '99 songs' to release in theatres

A.R. Rahman's musical, which will be releasing next month will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages. Film critic Taran Adarsh took Instagram to announce the news. He shared a poster of AR Rahman's musical and wrote in the caption, "AR RAHMAN - JIO COLLABORATE: #99SONGS RELEASE DATE... #99Songs - a romantic-musical presented by #Jio Studios and #ARRahman - to release on 16 April 2021... Stars newcomers #EhanBhat and #EdilsyVargas... Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. #99Songs will release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu."(sic)

AR Rahman also shared this news on his official social media handle. Actor Lisa Ray, Manish Koirala, Aditya Seal, music composer and drummer Ranjit Barot, and Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram will be seen in supporting roles in 99 songs. Apart from co-writing the film, the music maestro has also created music for the film. 99 Songs' release will be done under the banner of YM movies along with Ideal Entertainment. Earlier, the film’s world premiere was held in 2019 at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in Busan, South Korea.

More on AR Rahman's movies

AR Rahman is a film composer, record producer, singer, and songwriter. With 99 songs' release, he will be making his debut as a writer. Back in 2010, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the nation's third-highest civilian award. Over the years, the music composer has composed more than 100 songs in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Persian, English, and Chinese languages. Apart from 99 songs, A.R. Rahman's virtual reality film Le Musk will be releasing soon. At the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Rahman unveiled 'Scent of a song' from the film. The film stars Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet, Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan.