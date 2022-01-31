The latest Netflix crime-thriller Aranyak has been in the top 10 trending list of the OTT giant ever since its release. The makers of the series have been receiving praises for its storyline and also the performances of its actors. However, it took a lot of effort in making the show since it was shot during the peak of the pandemic. Actor Indraneil Sengupta, who played the pivotal role of Ravi Parashar in the web series, recently opened up about the challenges he faced while filming the show.

In a recent chat with Republic World, Indraneil Sengupta revealed how several challenges came before him while shooting for one of his latest web series Aranyak. The show was shot in the cold weather of Manali and Dalhousie during the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about shooting Aranyak, the actor revealed he had to go through a lot of stress and also take care of the safety protocols of COVID-19.

He said, "During Aranyak we had to go through a lot of stress. There was a time when I was flying to… I mean I had to come back to Bombay because I was also doing other work." The actor further mentioned he has to do several RT-PCR tests to stay safe amid the pandemic. He said, "It used to happen that from Bombay I had to do a test, RT-PCR, two days before travelling. Then, I would go there and get an RT-PCR test done and till the result would come I would be in quarantine for 3-4 days. After, one the RT-PCR was negative, I would shoot. Then I had to leave so I had to get an RT-PCR done again and then again the same process." "I don’t know how many RT-PCR I had done for Aranyak," the Human star revealed. The show starred Raveena Tandon and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in the lead roles.

Indraneil Sengupta reveals he is receiving great response for his work

Apart from Aranyak, Indraneil Sengupta also starred in the latest crime drama Human starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari. The show recently arrived on Disney+ Hotstar and has been receiving positive reviews both from critics and viewers. Indraneil Sengupta played a much-important role of Neil in the show and recently revealed how people are responding to his performance.

The actor said, "Honestly, I am not the lead in either of them. But, inspite of that (I’m) getting calls and messages from people. And also from some people who I have not been in touch with from a very long time. My classmates from school, who I have completely lost touch with, they are messaging. They are finding my number and messaging and calling. And there is this woman, she is an acting teacher in Calcutta, very renowned theatre person in Calcutta, and I really respect her and have done many workshops on acting in Calcutta. She is a very tough master and very critical about work, so, she specificallly messaged me saying that she saw human and she said, ‘this is the best you have ever done in your life. There is not a single slip,’ and all that. It definitely feels great."

Meanwhile, Indraneil Sengupta has several projects in his kitty. He will soon star in a feature film and also in an OTT movie. While the official announcement has not been made yet, the actor also confirmed he also has two OTT series in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@indraneilsengupta