Arbaaz Khan Listens To Music As Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Gives Him A Clean Shave

Italian actor Giorgia Andriani recently shared an extremely funny video along with Arbaaz Khan. Georgia Andriani has been sharing a number of videos and posts from her quarantine life. Read more about Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan’s Instagram video.

Giorgia Andriani shares video with Arbaaz Khan on Instagram

Giorgina Andriani has been sharing a number of funny videos on her Instagram. Her recent video features Arbaaz Khan as he is enjoying himself in his balcony. But Giorgina certainly tries to fidget with Arbaaz as there is nothing to do due to the lockdown. She took the opportunity to give Arbaaz Khan a clean shave in her Instagram video. She also captioned the post with, “Being a barber or being barbaric!? What say? 🤷🏻‍♀️ #Quarantine #Mood #Fun #BoredInTheHouse”.

The spread of the highly infectious coronavirus has led a number of governments taking preventive measures in order to curb the infections. Some of those governments have ordered for a complete lockdown to help initiate social distancing. Thus, well-known celebrities from all over the globe have been forced to stay inside to help end this pandemic. Since they have confined inside their houses, a number of these celebrities have started uploading videos and pictures from their personal lives to keep fans entertained.

Giorgia Andriani's videos

She has been keeping her fans entertained with videos showing food recipes and various things to do during the lockdown. She also shared some of her workout sessions on her Instagram handle. Here are some of Giorgia Andriani’s Instagram posts from her quarantine life.

