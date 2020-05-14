Archana Puran Singh Promises Her Maid To Make Her Meet Her Idol Salman Khan After Lockdown

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood actors including The Kapil Sharma Show’s Archana Puran Singh have been quarantining at their homes. Singh has also been sharing several entertaining videos of her daily conversations with her maid, Bhagyashri. In the latest video, Archana Puran Singh is seen promising her that she will help her to meet Salman Khan.

Archana Puran Singh to help maid meet Salman Khan

Archana Puran Singh has been sharing several adorable videos of her conversations with her maid, Bhagyashri. She recently shared another video that showcased Bhagyashri’s positivity in life even during the coronavirus scare. She is also seen telling Archana Puran Singh as to how much she loves her idol, Salman Khan. She also says that she is waiting to meet him someday.

The actor is seen talking to her maid through the window as she is cleaning the dishes. Archana Puran Singh then mentions that she has promised Bhagyashri that she will help her to meet her idol. An excited and overwhelmed Bhagyashri clearly cannot control her happiness as she started blushing and smiling.

Archana Puran Singh also showed the positivity that her maid Bhagyashri has been carrying even during this testing time. She goes on to tell the actor that people should not think negative. She even mentions how every coin has two sides and it is up to us on what we choose.

Take a look at Archana Puran Singh’s fun chat with her maid, Bhagyashri:

