Ardent Fans Gather Outside John Abraham's Office For Birthday Celebrations

17th December, 2021

John was last seen in Satyamev Jayate 2, essaying the role of a no-nonsense vigilante who fights corruption and delivers justice.

Other fans can also be seen holding a poster of his upcoming action thriller film titled Attack.

The group of people can be seen holding a banner of John's 'Mercy For Animals' campaign and wearing similar T-shirts having "BE NICE TO ANIMALS" written on them.

On John Abraham's 49th birthday today, ardent fans of the actor gathered outside his office premises to celebrate his special day.

