Last Updated:

Ardent Fans Gather Outside John Abraham's Office For Birthday Celebrations

On the occasion of John Abraham's 49th birthday, ardent fans of the actor gathered outside his office premises holding posters of his campaign and upcoming film

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
John Abraham
1/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

On John Abraham's 49th birthday today, ardent fans of the actor gathered outside his office premises to celebrate his special day. 

John Abraham
2/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

The group of people can be seen holding a banner of John's 'Mercy For Animals' campaign and wearing similar T-shirts having "BE NICE TO ANIMALS" written on them. 

John Abraham
3/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Other fans can also be seen holding a poster of his upcoming action thriller film titled Attack

John Abraham
4/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Taking to Instagram, John Abraham also shared glimpses from his birthday celebrations with his wife Priya Runchal. 

John Abraham
5/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

John was last seen in Satyamev Jayate 2, essaying the role of a no-nonsense vigilante who fights corruption and delivers justice. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: John Abraham, Satyamev Jayate, John Abrahams birthday
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan stun in black as they promote 'Atrangi Re' at TKSS

In Pics: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan stun in black as they promote 'Atrangi Re' at TKSS
In Pics | Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur spotted in Mumbai post 'Tiku Weds Sheru' shoot

In Pics | Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur spotted in Mumbai post 'Tiku Weds Sheru' shoot
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com