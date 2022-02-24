'Ardh': Rajpal Yadav Drops His First Look As Transgender, Fans Say 'What A Comeback'

Actor Rajpal Yadav has played a plethora of characters on the big screen. Starting from the comedy genre in the film Hera Pheri to some serious action in Main, Meri Patni Aur Wo, the actor has delivered power-packed performances. Trying something new now, the actor is all set to play a transgender in his next project.

The actor took to Twitter and dropped his looks from the forthcoming film, Ardh, where he plays a transgender. The film also stars Rubina Dilaik, Hiten Tejwani, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in key roles. Going by the poster, the film will witness an OTT release this year. According to various media reports, the Dhhol actor will be playing a transgender, who has come to Mumbai to become a hero. Rubina and Hiten will play his supportive friends.

Rajpal Yadav drops his first look from Ardh

In the poster, the actor can be seen wearing an orange saree with a braid and flowers on it as he stood on a Mumbai local train. While sharing the poster, he wrote, “Presenting to you the first look of my next film ARDH! @Palash_Muchhal @RubiDilaik @tentej #ardhmovie.” His fans were amazed to see his new look for the film and hoped that he would deliver something out of the box this time. One of the users praised his look and wrote, “Looks awesome! Very excited for this one,” while another wrote, “Waiting for this.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “we know you are once again gonna blow us with your amazing acting.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “It looks some different stories, bawal look!”

Waiting for this. As a serious actor, have loved you in Mai, meri Patni or woh, Jungle and Darna zaruri hai. This is a comeback ! — 𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 (@outof22yards) February 23, 2022

all the best sir ❤️

we know you are once again gonna blow us with your amazing acting — s~ (@shivamd_) February 23, 2022

It looks some different stories, bawal look! — Vicky Gupta (@vickyalp) February 23, 2022



Ardh marks music composer Palash Muchhal’s directorial debut. He has also penned the script. Palash had earlier shared a glimpse of the cast's look on his Instagram handle last year. Last year in August, actor Rubina who shot to fame after winning the reality show Bigg Boss 14, had taken to social media while announcing shooting for the film with a new poster. She had captioned the post then and wrote, “ New Beginnings.”

Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav will next be seen in family entertainer Mannu Aur Munni ki Shaadi alongside Shreyas Talpade and Kanika Tiwari. The film helmed by Deepak Sisodia is touted to be a mix of comedy, romance, and emotions. The film written by Mahesh Rooniwal is bankrolled by Tinku Quraishi, under his banner, Akki film Productions, and co-produced by Amir Qureshi

IMAGE: Instagram/palash_muchhal/Rajpalofficial