Are Brad Pitt And Andra Day Dating? Actor Finally Clears The Air About Their Relationship

Actress Andra Day finally broke her silence and cleared the air about her dating rumours with Academy Award winner actor Brad Pitt. The rumours about their alleged relationship started when the duo was spotted together at the 2021 Academy Awards. In an interview with ET, the 36-year-old actress spoke about her relationship status with Brad Pitt.

Andra Day and Brad Pitt dating?

Andra Day told ET, "Oh my gosh, child, especially because we’ve never met. So I was like, ‘Oh, alright.’ My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, ‘You met Brad Pitt?’ I said, ‘I guess so. I guess we did." The actress continued and said that someone was probably bored that day as she and Brad Pitt don't even know each other. However, Day was all praise for the actor and said that he was great, super talented and wonderful.

Brad Pitt to produce a movie about Harvey Weinstein

As per reports by Deadline, Brad Pitt is all set to produce a movie based on infamous producer Harvey Weinstein, starring actresses Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan. Pitt will be jointly producing the upcoming movie along with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. The upcoming film will tell the story of how New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor persisted to break the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal in 2017. Weinstein was accused of sexual assault and harassment by numerous women in Hollywood, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Pitt's ex-fiancée, and many other A-list celebs. Harvey Winston's sexual assault scandal paved the pathway for the MeToo movement. He is currently serving in prison after being sentenced in March 2020 to 23 years.

Upcoming Brad Pitt's movies

The actor will next be seen in the action thriller movie Bullet Train. The film is based on the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka. It features an ensemble cast of actors like Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock, and Lady Gaga led by Brad Pitt. The movie follows five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, understanding that their individual assignments are all interconnected. Pitt will also be producing a biographical drama film based on Marilyn Monroe's life titled Blonde.

IMAGE: ANDRA DAY AND BRAD PITT'S FAN PAGE INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.