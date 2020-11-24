Are Cinemas Open In Mumbai? List Of Theatre Chains Who Have Resumed Their Services

Amidst the prevailing COVID-19 crisis, many states in India have provided relaxations to cinema houses and multiplexes. Citizens all around the country have already begun to watch movies on the silver screens once again. Here’s a look at all the major cinema movie theatre chains in India who have resumed their services for the audiences.

Mukta A2 Cinemas

Mukta A2 Cinemas has reopened its theatres at 3 locations around the country from the 15th of November onwards, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Mukta has resumed operations in three cities –Bhopal, Ahmedabad, and the Jai Hind, Lalbaugh property in Mumbai.

“We’ve been down a long, hard road since the outbreak of the pandemic, during which thousands of people in the media and entertainment industries saw their livelihoods disrupted. But following the recent announcement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, we’re thrilled to announce our reopening,” said Rahul Puri, Managing Director at Mukta A2 Cinemas. “The safety of our guests and the public is always our foremost concern. To that end, we are reopening our locations in a phased manner, ensuring the highest standards of hygiene for our visitors. We look forward to reopening all of our other properties in the months to come as per upcoming movie releases, and welcoming everyone back to the silver screen once more.”

Other major cinema chains who have resumed

Inox and Cinepolis India were the only two major multiplex chains which resumed commercial operations in a few of their properties last month. A few states like Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka have allowed reopening of cinema screens while two of the biggest movie markets, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are yet to allow film screenings.PVR, which arranged special screenings for corona warriors and its employees, has also officially resumed operations across these states.

Cinepolis opened screens in Delhi and Karnataka and plans to resume operations across Gujarat, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh shortly. Meanwhile, Carnival Cinemas has also resumed operations at 110 screens, which is around 20% of its total screen count. Cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Surat and Lucknow have already witnessed spectators visiting these major chains post the relaxation provided in the COVID-19 guideline.

(With PR Inputs)

