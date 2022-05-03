Are 'Cold/Mess' Couple Jim Sarbh & Zoya Hussain Dating In Real Life? Here's What We Know

While singer Prateek Kuhad’s 2018 track Cold/Mess is etched in the hearts of music lovers for its soulful lyrics and beats, many also loved the song's video, which starred actors Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain. The duo stunned audiences with their incredible chemistry, and reports have it that they are romancing in real life too. A source recently spilt the beans on their relationship, stating that Sarbh is 'often seen' with Zoya at various social gatherings and parties.

According to Hindustan Times, an insider from the industry shared that the two are "going out quite often, of late". While the Neerja actor was last known to be romancing a lawyer, the source said "It was 'three to four months back'. Now, he is often seen with Zoya. It’s new, but the two are not shying away from holding hands at parties and social gatherings. Clearly, something is brewing between them."

While the rumoured couple is known to keep their private affairs discreet, the insider said it's quite possible for them to "come out in the open about [their relationship]."

While there's no official proof of the duo dating, Jim is often seen commenting on Zoya's posts on social media. Earlier this month, Hussain shared a poem by Gulzar and wrote in the caption, "Mere lover ne mujhe Gulzar Saab ki kavita bheji, maine usse nahi bataya ki chaar hi baje the."

To this, Sarbh responded with a red heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Prateek Kuhad's song was featured on former US president Barack Obama's "Favorite Music of 2019" list. The singer is also known for his tracks like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Tune Kaha, Dil Beparwah, Tum Jab Paas, and Kasoor among others.

Jim Sarbh rose to fame by essaying the antagonist's role in Ram Madhvani's biographical drama Neerja. He further essayed roles in projects like A Death in the Gunj, Padmaavat, and Sanju. He recently starred in SonyLIV's Rocket Boys, alongside Ishwak Singh and Regina Cassandra. Based on the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, it was directed by Abhay Pannu.

