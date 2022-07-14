Sushmita Sen & Lalit Modi Are NOT Married, Only Dating. “Marriage One Day” Says Lalit

In a much-sought update, former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi has clarified on his precise relationship status with Sushmita Sen. After announcing that they're a couple, Lalit Modi has tweeted to say that they are not married, only dating, although marriage will also happen one day.

Lalit Modi said on his Twitter, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day." Here is the timely update at a point where half the internet firmly believes 'better half' means they've married.

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen have made their relationship public, after concluding a long vacation in a number of beach spots. He has posted a number of photos of them together.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Sushmita Sen took her Instagram and posted several pictures of her vacation in the Maldivian islands. Now as Lalit Modi has publicly announced his relationship with the former Miss Universe, they are together on a vacation..

Last year in December, the Biwi No.1 actress announced her break-up with Rohman Shawl on Instagram. Sen wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!"

Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with the movie Dastak. The actress has starred in commercial blockbusters like Biwi No.1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Main Hoon Na, and No Problem.

Lalit Modi is an Indian businessman and cricket administrator, currently a fugitive living in London. He was the founder, first Chairman and Commissioner of the IPL, and ran the tournament for three years until 2010. He also served as the Chairman of the Champions League between 2008-10. Modi has also served as the Vice President of BCCI.