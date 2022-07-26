Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Planning Their Second Baby? Here's All We Know

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. Apart from their busy schedules, they make sure to spend quality time with each other and never fail to give away major couple goals. Priyanka and Nick are also doting parents to their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who recently turned six months old. As the couple welcomed their daughter in January via surrogacy, the latest reports are suggesting that they are now planning another child.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have grown up with their siblings. While Priyanka Chopra has a younger brother Siddharth Chopra, Nick Jonas has two elder siblings Kevin and Joe Jonas and one younger one Franklin. The couple is very close to their siblings and even to each other's families. According to a report by BollywoodLife, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas want the same for their daughter Malti. However, as per the source, the couple is not ready to welcome another child yet but is planning to go for another surrogacy.

The leading daily's source revealed, "It’s all they’ve ever known, and their siblings are one of the most important parts of their lives so it’s something they definitely want for Malti. They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time. It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when."

The source also reported that Nick wants his children to not have much age gap. Moreover, the singer wants his children to be close in age to his brothers' kids as the Jonas brothers want their children to be like siblings and not cousins. Their parents are also reportedly pushing them to have as many kids as they want.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates her daughter's six months birthday

Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday celebration was surely as extravagant as ever. The actor, along with her family and friends flew to Mexico for her birthday celebration which was filled with scrumptious food, dancing and fireworks. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also celebrated their daughter's six months birthday with a tiny cake and dropped a picture of the same. However, they made sure to hide their daughter's face.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra