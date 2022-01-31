Are Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav & Dulquer Salmaan Starring In Netflix's 'Guns & Gulaabs'?

Filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, also known as Raj and DK, confirmed that their upcoming Netflix show is titled Guns & Gulaabs. Several media reports claim that Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav will be seen together in the upcoming show. Rajkummar took to his Instagram handle and confirmed that he will be working with Raj and DK, but Salmaan and Adarsh are yet to confirm.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav are all set to star in Raj and DK's upcoming show, Guns & Gulaabs, which will be released on OTT platform, Netflix. The story of the show depicts love and innocence but is set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

'Exciting beginnings': Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar had earlier taken to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with the filmmaking duo and confirmed that he will be working with them. Sharing the photo, Rao wrote, "Exciting beginnings. I’m so thrilled to start something very exciting with the most talented duo @rajanddk. Can’t wait for you guys to watch it. Stay tuned for more. (sic)"

Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav are yet to confirm their roles in the show.

In a statement given to PTI, Raj and DK spoke about their upcoming show and said, "Netflix has always been a pioneering service offering constantly cutting edge content. And we are super thrilled to associate with them on our latest venture! Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, 'Cinema Bandi'. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, 'Guns & Gulaabs'. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country. (sic)"

Guns & Gulaabs is created, directed, and produced by Raj & DK. Also on board are writers alongside Suman Kumar and Sumit Arora. The premiere date and other details about the cast have been kept under the wraps.

(Image: @rajkummar_rao/@gouravadarsh/@dqsalmaan/Instagram)