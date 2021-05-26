Are Rajkummar Rao And Hansal Mehta Collaborating Once Again? The IG Story Might Be A Hint

Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta have given the audience quite a bunch of memorable films like Shahid, Aligarh, Chhalaang, Citylights to name a few. The Chahalaang director recently shared a post on his Instagram story where he revisited the movies with Rajkummar Rao. He further tagged the actor and asked if he is ready to create the magic once again.

Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta to collaborate once again?

Hansal Mehta shared a post on his Instagram story which called the actor-director duo "one of the greatest yet underrated" collaborations. The post appreciates the actor-director duo and the movies they have delivered so far. The ace director tagged Rajkummar Rao in the same, and wrote a caption, "Time for some magic together? What say?" Hansal Mehta is known for delivering hard-hitting stories that stay with the audience even after the movie has ended. Rajkummar Rao is hailed as one of the most promising actors in the industry.

Replying to Hansal Mehta's story, Rajkummar wrote, "Absolutely sir" followed by a red heart and hug emoji.

A look at Rajkummar Rao's latest ventures

Rajkummar Rao recently wrapped up the filming for Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar. It is the spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie Badhai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the Oscar-nominated Hollywood film The White Tiger co-starring Adarsh Gourav and Priyanka Chopra and the horror-comedy film Roohi co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The actor will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT and in the remake of 1975 cult hit Chupke Chupke.

Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao's collaborations have given the audience some of the most memorable films like City Lights, Omerta, which deal with themes that are not easily seen in the mainstream media. Hansal Mehta is also the director of the hit web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story starring Pratik Gandhi. The Chhalaang director has often worked with Rajkummar Rao since their 2013 film Shahid that won the actor his first National Film Award.

(Image: Hansal Mehta's Instagram)

