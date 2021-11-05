Are Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Getting Married? Here's Everything We Know So Far

With wedding season close at hand, there have been several rumours about actors gearing up to tie the knot. It all began with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and now there is news of Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend, Patralekhaa all-set to get married. Rumours are that the duo's wedding will take place from November 10 to November 12.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to tie the knot?

Pinkvilla learned from sources that the couple is planning on getting married in Rajasthan with a traditional ceremony. The source mentioned that the invites for the wedding and currently being distributed and the preparations are in 'full swing'. The duo has been public about their relationship and Rajkummar Rao has earlier penned down a heartwarming post on the occasion of her birthday in February this year. Calling her his 'love', he extended his wishes to her and mentioned that she was the 'most gorgeous and kindest girl ever'. He also called her the 'best partner' and mentioned that she inspired him. He wrote, "Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them."

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao have also worked together before. They acted side-side-side Hansal Mehta’s 2014 drama, CityLights, which also starred Manav Kaul and Khushboo Upadhyay in pivotal roles. The film is all about an ex-army officer, who moved to Mumbai with his family, in the hope that life would be different. However, things are not as easy as he thought they would be.

Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for the release of his film Badhaai Do. The actor will take on a role opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the film that will release on the 2022 Republic Day weekend. The actor will step into the role of a police official, which his co-star will act as a PT teacher in the upcoming Harshvardhan Kulkarni directorial. Rao was last seen in Hum Do Hamare Do, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. He starred in the film alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Image: Instagram/@rajkummarrao, @patralekhaa