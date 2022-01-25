Are Ranveer Singh And Ronit Roy Collaborating On New Project? Latter Spills The Beans

The recent release of 83 was fetched praises for the lead actor Ranveer Singh. A highlight of the reactions at that time were the praises from the various celebrities of the film industry who were completely amazed by the actor's performance. It seems there are more celebrities who are impressed with his work and are keen to collaborate with him.

A glimpse of this was Ronit Roy's recent post on social media. The actor was delighted after getting to share screen space with Ranveer as they shot together.

Ronit Roy was delighted after working with Ranveer Singh

Ronit Roy took to Instagram to share a selfie with Ranveer Singh and expressed his joy by writing the latter's name like shouting out to him. The Udaan star wrote that they were working together after 'many a hiccup', perhaps indicating the times when they came close to working together or were in talks.

Ronit extended his gratitude to Ranveer for the 'wonderful shoot day'. Since the shoot seemed completed, it was unlikely that they were working on a film, and it's likely that it could be for an advertisement or a short-shoot project. He showered his blessings and love on the Dil Dhadakane Do star and added, 'Babaji Ka haath hamesha tere sir pe rahe'.

The shooting was held in a home set with Ranveer being all smiles in an all-denim look, while Ronit was dressed in a red shirt and cream trousers. In one of the photos shared by the former, they also shared an embrace as the former kissed the latter near his eye.

Ranveer Singh and Ronit Roy on the professional front

Ranveer Singh's 83 was one of his critically acclaimed performances of all time. The film, despite hitting the Rs 100-crore club, did not make a mark at the box office. He has numerous other films in his kitty, which include Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt and Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Yash Raj Films, the banner which had launched him.

Ronit had worked in the web series Candy last year. He is now gearing up for the release of the serial Swaran Ghar.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh, @ronitboseroy