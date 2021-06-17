'Are You BTS Fan?': Fans Ask Amrita Rao As She Grooves To BTS' Dynamite

Actor Amrita Rao has shared a throwback video of herself from a vacation she took to Thailand. In the video, the actor can be seen walking and twirling to the hit K-pop song Dynamite. Now, the actor’s Instagram reel has left fans of the popular boyband BTS wondering if she is part of the BTS ARMY, the fan group of the band.

Fans ask Amrita Rao if she is an ARMY

The Masti actor’s reel shot on a wooden bridge sees her grooving while BTS’ Dynamite plays in the background. Sharing the reel, Amrita wrote, “Mentally I'm Here !! There is a Filmi in ALL of Us ..Bring it out this Thirst'DaY.” Amrita Rao's video was an instant hit garnering over 120,000 viewers in the first few hours of its upload. While her fans showered love in the comments by posting heart emojis, a few others wanted to know if she was a fan of BTS aka ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth).

Under Amrita Rao's video, a curious fan commented, “Are you BTS fan...I want to know,” while another penned, “wow mam BTS .. dono hi mere fvrt ho ap r BTS (Both of you are my favourites). The actor’s fans kept their curiosity high as another fan asked, "mam are you an army", while a few others dropped purple hearts, which has a special place in the BTS fandom. However, Amrita is yet to respond to the comments. Meanwhile, an Instagram user also commented “Poonam on her way to get more JAL! Coz its Thirst'day,” making a reference to her recently viral meme.

Amrita Rao's meme continues

Arita Rao’s meme has been trending over the past few weeks. The meme involving her scene from Vivaah where the actor is seen offering water to Shahid Kapoor had gone viral on social media. However, yesterday it took yet another form after being associated with Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent action making it meme international. The Portuguese star player in an interview asked people to drink water instead of Coca-Cola. Some memers decided to mix the situation with the actor’s already trending meme to push it further. The actor shared a few variants of meme in her Instagram stories.

IMAGE: AMRITA RAO'S INSTAGRAM

