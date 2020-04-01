'Are You Serious?!': Sandhya Mridul Exclaims As China's Wet Markets Reopen Amid COVID19

Bollywood actor Sandhya Mridul on Tuesday reacted to news breaking that China had re-opened its now infamous 'wet markets' which are touted as having served as the origin of the Coronavirus which has since gone on to grip the world.

Reacting on Twitter to the news that the 'wet markets' - where 'perishable' animals and fish are sold for consumption - have once again opened in China though, under watchful eyes of authorities, Sandhya Mridul wrote, "Are you effin serious?? Khud ko hi kha jao yaar" (Translation: Eat yourself only now!) with an emoji showing boxing hands.

The Coronavirus outbreak had earlier been pinned down by the WHO to one such 'wet-market' in Wuhan, with a 'patient zero' recently being identified. The virus itself is said to have jumped from a bat - a species that is sold at such markets along with others such as dogs and even pangolins. Markets such as this are the final stop in what conservationists say is a brutal trade in wild animals that is fuelled in large part by Chinese consumption.

The Wuhan market was sealed and disinfected beginning in January after the outbreak began to spread. After a more than two-month lockdown to contain the virus, in which citizens of Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province were confined to their homes, life is inching back toward normality and reports suggest the market has re-opened.

China, however, is now by far the farthest along in terms of the worst-hit countries and is lifting various measures that it had taken up to control the spread, even flexing its economic and manufacturing muscles to undertake what has been described in some quarters as 'global health colonisation', by exporting products that are required by countries to fight the Coronavirus. Unfortunately for just about everyone concerned, China's age-old 'quality' issues have again sprung up, with nations bulk returning masks and other PPE gear, deeming it ineffective.

