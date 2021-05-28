Ariana Grande And The Weeknd's IHeartRadio Performance Gives 'goosebumps' To Mira Kapoor

As the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 were recently held, many people took to their social media handles and shared glimpses of the award ceremony. Even Mira Kapoor dropped a delightful moment from the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 where she depicted how Ariana Grande and The Weeknd were performing together on stage.

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd's Save Your Tears video

IMAGE: MIRA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Mira Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted the link to the video of Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears video that the singer shared on her Instagram. She was left amazed by watching their Save Your Tears video and mentioned how the video left her with ‘goosebumps’. In the video, Ariana Grande can be seen in a cool halter neck top along with a pair of pants. She also wore a shimmering diamond necklace along with her attire. On the other hand, The Weeknd can be seen sporting a black suit while performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021.

A peek into Mira Kapoor's latest Instagram updates



Mira Kapoor recently added this post in which she clicked a picture of four of her cookbooks kept on a table with a vase in the centre. As she loves cooking and frequently shares glimpses of what she cooks and eats, she stated in the caption how she loves ‘to cook instinctively, quickly and with minimal reading’. Further, she added that she usually glances through a recipe and comes up with her own version because often the ingredients are not locally available and more so because she lacks the patience for long, measurement bound recipes. She then revealed how she had to turn away from baking due to this reason. Mira then talked about the books that she recently bought and stated that they spoke to the kind of cook she was. She then mentioned how these cookbooks included short flavourful recipes diverse enough to have varied menus and appropriately simple to follow and be inventive with and even involved vegetables and good produce front and centre. In the end, she added the names of all the four books she depicted in the picture so that her followers could buy them.

IMAGE: MIRA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM, ARIANA GRANDE'S INSTAGRAM

