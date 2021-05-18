Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez, Kangana Ranaut Tests Negative: Recap Of The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 18, 2021. From Ariana Grande getting hitched to Dalton Gomez to Kangana Ranaut testing negative for COVID-19, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Ariana Grande gets hitched to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in a private ceremony recently in Montecito, California. A source close to the couple revealed that the star kept the ceremony confidential from the world and had invited just close family and friends to her intimate celebration. Ariana and Dalton revealed their relationship in the month of May 2020 and also appeared together in the Stuck With U music video. The couple got engaged in December 2020.

Kangana Ranaut tests negative for COVID-19

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share her health update. She recently shared the news that she has tested negative and also mentioned that she wouldn't add more to it given she was told not to hurt the 'COVID fan clubs'. Earlier, the actor had the actor uploaded a picture where she was meditating and in the caption, she had mentioned testing positive for COVID-19.

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Ranks 3rd On The Global IMDb List

Indian drama film, Soorarai Pottru was recently listed amongst the most well-rated films on the global platform, IMDb. The film bagged the third position with a whopping 9.1 score, following classics like The Shawshank Redemption and Godfather, which secured the first and second positions respectively. The Tamil film stars superstar Suriya in the lead role and hit the theatres amidst the pandemic in 2020. Soorarai Pottru was also a part of the nomination race for Oscars 2021 in numerous categories, including Best Actor, Best Director, and others.

Sharon Stone Unimpressed By XXX Cut Of Basic Instinct

Holywood actor Sharon Stone is not at all impressed by plans to release a special director’s cut of Basic Instinct to mark the 30th anniversary of the movie’s release. The actor has previously admitted that she was exploited during the making of her film. She recounted the experience of filming for her breakthrough film and revealed that she was tricked into exposing herself in front of the camera as she was assured by the filmmakers that her genitals will not be shown on screen.

Ram Pothineni's grandfather passes away

Telugu actor Ram Pothineni took to Twitter to pay homage to his grandfather, who passed away recently. The actor tweeted about his grandfather's humble beginnings and how he had to drive a lorry to provide for his family back in the day. He even mentioned that richness does not come from what lies in the pocket but what lies in one's heart.

