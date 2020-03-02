Aries Celebrities With Whom You Share Your Zodiac Sign; See List

People belonging to the Aries zodiac sign are known to be deeply passionate individuals who are extremely motivated by their work. They do not seem to give up easily and are known for their determination and confidence. Their dynamic approach towards life is one of their most remarkable traits. They are also known for their open-mindedness.

There are several Aries celebrities in Bollywood and some of them are popular actors who have evolved into some of the most renowned, influential artists over the years, like Ajay Devgn, and Emraan Hashmi.

Aries individuals have a direct and minimalistic approach to life, which is quite unique. Let’s take a look at some of the most famous Aries celebrities in Bollywood, like Arshad Warsi, Akshaye Khanna, Rani Mukerji, and Lara Dutta with whom you share your zodiac sign. Read on to know more details about celebs with Aries sign:

Here is a list of Aries celebrities:

Aries are motivated by their responsibilities. Now Ajay Devgn is the prime example of that. Not only has the actor given exceptional performances in movies like Tanhaji, which is booming at the box office, but can also easily switch characters up from intense to comedic roles.

On the other hand, you can also see actors like Emraan Hashmi, who started off in romantic movies but is now among the most influential actors because of his passion for acting. People belonging to the Aries zodiac sign are adventurous, passionate and energetic. And these actors certainly have all of those traits

Arshad Warsi is also a popular actor who has appeared in several successful films. The actor also has a great onscreen dynamic with other actors. He is also known to be a team player and that is what exactly makes him a true Aries.

Rani Mukerji has also proved her acting prowess on several occasions. The actor has also worked in several popular films. The actor has slammed misogynists in her film Mardaani and its sequel. Her strong, intense roles, as well as comedic roles, have made her one of the most acclaimed, respected actors of her generation. She is also among the most influential actors in India. All this proves that she is a true Aries individual who is passionate about her work and also extremely hardworking.

