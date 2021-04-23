Arijit Singh Urges Fans To 'pray' For Everyone To Amid COVID Surge In Latest Post

Arijit Singh took to his official Facebook page to urge his fans to stay at home. The long post features a message in English, followed by a translation in Hindi. In the post, he listed out a few things that everyone can do to collectively fight the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

A look at Arijit Singh's Facebook post

The country is hit with the second wave of the coronavirus. Bollywood singer Arijit Singh expressed his sadness and concern over the situation in our country where people are facing several challenges because of the pandemic. He took to Facebook, to help and ease the stress on the people's minds and to urge everyone to join in prayer for everyone's well being.

In his post, he urged the people to not go out unless absolutely necessary and to wear a mask if it's absolutely necessary for them to leave their houses. He requested his fans and followers to pray for the situation to improve, for the people who have to face the battle every day. He asked everyone to "understand the gravity of the situation". He also mentioned that he suspects that we might be going through a mass transmission phase as many people are getting affected by the virus.

He suggested using the "prone position" for those who are facing shortness of breath. The "prone position" is where one lies on their stomach and chest. He ended his post by quoting poet Rabindranath Tagore's famous lines from the poem Ekla Cholo Re and a Sanskrit phrase "Tatvamasi" meaning "You are a part of God".

More Arijit Singh news

Arijit Singh turned music composer for the 2021 Netflix film Pagglait starring Sanya Malhotra. The singer who rose to fame with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 is known for his romantic hit songs in the Indian film industry. He has lent his voice for songs like Channa Mereya, Raat Bhar, Samjhawan, Mast Magan, to name a few. He made his debut in Gujarati films with the song Satrangi Re from the film Wrong Side Raju starring Pratik Gandhi.

(promo image courtesy: Arijit Singh Instagram)