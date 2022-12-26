Arijit Singh's Concert In Ahmedabad Turns Awry, Fans Sustain Injuries: Report

Several fans sustained injuries at Arijit Singh's Ahemadabad concert Sunday night. Fans suffered injuries as they tried to make their way to and from the concert, according to reports. A fan took to Twitter to call out the organisers for 'poor management' while informing that a friend of his had to undergo surgery for the injuries he sustained at the concert.



A fan, who goes by the Twitter handle @Sarafprasang tweeted, "@arijitsingh look what the mismanagement at the Ahmedabad concert has caused us! A friend is going under a surgery right now due to poor management. Zero support from the crew, post this disastrous incident."

Other attendees too tweeted about the mismanagement at Arijit Singh's concert.

On December 23, four people reportedly got injured in a stampede-like situation during a live concert of singer Shaan. He was performing at a college fest in Hooghly, West Bengal.

According to the police, they opened the gate when the singer arrived. During that time, many fans forced themselves in, which resulted in the stampede-like situation.

People, who were injured at the concert were rushed to a nearby hospital, said police.

Police also used the lathi charge to control the crowd.