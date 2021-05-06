Arijit Singh's Mother Hospitalised, Swastika Mukherjee Requests For A- Blood Donor For Her

In an unfortunate turn of events, singer Arijit Singh’s mother has been admitted in the Amri Dhakuria hospital. She is currently in need of A-negative blood, confirmed Dil Bechara star Swastika Mukherjee via Twitter. On Thursday morning, the actor requested her followers to amplify the message, so that help could be procured for the musician’s mother.

The Aashiqui 2 singer hasn’t spoken upfront on the issue as of yet. Details of the singer’s mother’s health update also remain unclear. Fans have no clue how dire the situation is, as both Arijit and Swastika have refrained from disclosing the information online. Swastika’s tweet only specifies that the singer’s mother needs A negative blood and emphasizes only male donors to come forward. Take a look at the Tweet shared by her below:

Swastika Mukherjee: “Amplify Please”

Even Srijit Mukherjee has come forward to extend his support to the singer’s family amidst this scarce situation. Taking to Twitter, Srijit also shared the same message with a helpline number to get connected with the authorities. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at the tweet shared by him:

This comes just 2 weeks after Arijit Singh shared a lengthy message for his fans about the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis. Taking to his official Facebook account, he wrote, “I have been Been praying continuously with one focus in mind. We should win this battle. No more people should pass away like this. I am appealing to my beloved people to join me mentally through this prayer. You do not have to take out any extra time to do this. Just pray while you keep doing what you do. Let our consciousness become a collective one and let us be strengthened. May every life survive this”.

He continues, “Please Be home. Do not unnecessarily go anywhere. We can not stop a humongous amount of people from going out and celebrate their own selfishness. But we can choose to be caring for ourselves abd other people around us. Spread this to everyone please. Tell everyone to wear mask and sanitise themselves. Be aware of your body.” Take a look at the entire message below:

IMAGE: Arijit Singh Facebook

