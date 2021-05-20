Arijit Singh's Mother Passes Away; Jr NTR's Look From 'RRR' Unveiled: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 20, 2021. From Bollywood singer Arijit Singh's mother's demise due to COVID related complications to the release of Jr NTR's look from RRR, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Arijit Singh's mother passes away

Popular Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh's mother passed away today due to COVID related complications. The singer's mother was extremely critical and breathed her last around 11 AM today. She was admitted to the Amri Dhakuria hospital in Kolkata and had been undergoing treatment there for the last few weeks.

Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem in RRR

On the joyous occasion of South Indan actor Jr NTR’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming magnum opus RRR released his first look as Komaram Bheem. The actor took to Twitter to share his character's first look, where he can be seen aiming an arrow towards the enemies. His caption read, "He's a rebel full of heart! It's been a pleasure to play this intense role and I am happy to introduce to you all, one of my biggest challenges so far. #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.”

Prashanth Neel's new movie

Kannada movie director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter today to wish actor Jr NTR on his 38th birthday. Along with birthday wishes, the KGF director also announced his next project with the RRR star and added that he cannot wait to make this film with him. Neel shared a picture with him and started his tweet by writing, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood." Jr NTR's upcoming film, which will be directed by Prashanth Neel, will be the 31st movie of his career.

The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!!

Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999#NTR31 it is!!

Wishing you a safe birthday brother 💫

Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/jtfYbZ1LCE — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2021

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on Amazon Prime Video

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The lead actor of the film Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans and followers. He wrote, "An intense and thrilling story. Watch #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar on @primevideoin." The movie had a theatrical release on March 19, 2021, after being delayed for a whole year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arjun Bijlani celebrates his 8th wedding anniversary

Arjun Bijlani is one of the contestants on KKK 11 and is currently shooting for the reality show in Cape Town. The actor recently took to Instagram to wish his wife on the occasion of their 8th wedding anniversary. Bijlani shared a heartwarming note for his wife which read, "Happy anniversary my rock my rockstar my partner in crime... The first one that we are not together but we shall celebrate once I’m back .. lots and lots of love and pl don’t cry 😉❤️."

