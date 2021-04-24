Arijit Singh's Quiz: Take This Fun Trivia Quiz On The Singer's Birthday

Music sensation Arijit Singh has turned a year older on Sunday, April 25. The Aashiqui 2 singer had crooned umpteen melodious numbers and is now celebrating his 34th birthday. On this special occasion, here we have formulated a fun Arijit Singh's quiz on the personal life and career of the musician. Take the quiz and find out how well do you know him.
A look at the ultimate Arijit Singh’s quiz
1) Which of the following song marks Arijit Singh’s Tamil song debut?
- Naan Un
- Neeyae Vaazhkai Enben
- Ashona
- Rowdy Baby
2) Which of the following film marks Arijit Singh’s debut as a director?
- Ek Villain
- Aashiqui 2
- Sa
- Humari Adhoori Kahani
3) In which year was Arijit Singh honoured with the National Award?
4) Finish the lyrics of the following Arijit Singh song: Duniya zamaana, jhoota fasaana, jeene marne ka waada saaccha mera. Ho..sheeshmahal na mujhko suhaye
- Mann Mast Magan, Mann Mast Magan
- Tujh Sangh Sukhi Roti Bhaye
- Chahhe Bhi To Bhul Naa Paaye
- Bas Tera Naam Dohoraaye
5) For which of the following movie did Arijit Singh receive the National Film Award?
- Padmaavat
- Bajirao Mastani
- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
6) What is the name of Arijit Singh’s NGO?
- Being Human
- Let there be Light
- You Are a Sunshine
- Someone Somewhere cares
7) What is the name of Arijit Singh’s wife?
- Koel Paul
- Koel Kapur
- Koel Roy
- Koel Sharma
8) Finish the lyrics of the following Arijit Singh song: Tu har lamha..tha mujhse juda
- Agar dur chala gaya, toh paas bula lena
- Teri khwahishein kar bhi de tu bayaan
- Chahe dur tha main, ya paas raha
- Uss din tu haan udaas rahe
9) In the past, Arijit Singh has participated in which of the following reality shows?
- Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
- Indian Idol
- Fame Gurukul
- Little Champs
10) Which of the following is Arijit Singh’s Bollywood debut song?
- Dua
- Tum Hi Ho
- Kabira
- Phir Mohabbat
Answer Key
- Neeyae Vaazhkai Enben
- Sa
- 2019
- Tujh Sangh Sukhi Roti Bhaye
- Padmaavat
- Let there be Light
- Koel Roy
- Chahe dur tha main, ya paas raha
- Fame Gurukul
- Phir Mohabbat
(Promo Image Source: Arijit Singh Instagram)
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.