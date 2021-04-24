Arijit Singh's Quiz: Take This Fun Trivia Quiz On The Singer's Birthday

Music sensation Arijit Singh has turned a year older on Sunday, April 25. The Aashiqui 2 singer had crooned umpteen melodious numbers and is now celebrating his 34th birthday. On this special occasion, here we have formulated a fun Arijit Singh's quiz on the personal life and career of the musician. Take the quiz and find out how well do you know him. A look at the ultimate Arijit Singh’s quiz View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh) 1) Which of the following song marks Arijit Singh’s Tamil song debut? Naan Un

Neeyae Vaazhkai Enben

Ashona

Rowdy Baby 2) Which of the following film marks Arijit Singh’s debut as a director? Ek Villain

Aashiqui 2

Sa

Humari Adhoori Kahani 3) In which year was Arijit Singh honoured with the National Award? 2016

2017

2018

2019 4) Finish the lyrics of the following Arijit Singh song: Duniya zamaana, jhoota fasaana, jeene marne ka waada saaccha mera. Ho..sheeshmahal na mujhko suhaye Mann Mast Magan, Mann Mast Magan

Tujh Sangh Sukhi Roti Bhaye

Chahhe Bhi To Bhul Naa Paaye

Bas Tera Naam Dohoraaye 5) For which of the following movie did Arijit Singh receive the National Film Award? Padmaavat

Bajirao Mastani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh) 6) What is the name of Arijit Singh’s NGO? Being Human

Let there be Light

You Are a Sunshine

Someone Somewhere cares 7) What is the name of Arijit Singh’s wife? Koel Paul

Koel Kapur

Koel Roy

Koel Sharma 8) Finish the lyrics of the following Arijit Singh song: Tu har lamha..tha mujhse juda Agar dur chala gaya, toh paas bula lena

Teri khwahishein kar bhi de tu bayaan

Chahe dur tha main, ya paas raha

Uss din tu haan udaas rahe 9) In the past, Arijit Singh has participated in which of the following reality shows? Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Indian Idol

Fame Gurukul

Little Champs 10) Which of the following is Arijit Singh’s Bollywood debut song? Dua

Tum Hi Ho

Kabira

Phir Mohabbat Answer Key Neeyae Vaazhkai Enben Sa 2019 Tujh Sangh Sukhi Roti Bhaye Padmaavat Let there be Light Koel Roy Chahe dur tha main, ya paas raha Fame Gurukul Phir Mohabbat (Promo Image Source: Arijit Singh Instagram)

