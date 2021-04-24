Last Updated:

Arijit Singh's Quiz: Take This Fun Trivia Quiz On The Singer's Birthday

Here we have formulated a fun Arijit Singh's quiz on the personal life and career of the singer. Take the quiz to find out how well do you know him.

Written By
Mamta Raut
Source: Arijit Singh Instagram

Source: Arijit Singh Instagram


Music sensation Arijit Singh has turned a year older on Sunday, April 25. The Aashiqui 2 singer had crooned umpteen melodious numbers and is now celebrating his 34th birthday. On this special occasion, here we have formulated a fun Arijit Singh's quiz on the personal life and career of the musician. Take the quiz and find out how well do you know him.

A look at the ultimate Arijit Singh’s quiz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

1) Which of the following song marks Arijit Singh’s Tamil song debut?

  • Naan Un
  • Neeyae Vaazhkai Enben
  • Ashona
  • Rowdy Baby

2) Which of the following film marks Arijit Singh’s debut as a director?

  • Ek Villain
  • Aashiqui 2
  • Sa
  • Humari Adhoori Kahani

3) In which year was Arijit Singh honoured with the National Award?

  • 2016
  • 2017
  • 2018
  • 2019

4) Finish the lyrics of the following Arijit Singh song: Duniya zamaana, jhoota fasaana, jeene marne ka waada saaccha mera. Ho..sheeshmahal na mujhko suhaye

  • Mann Mast Magan, Mann Mast Magan
  • Tujh Sangh Sukhi Roti Bhaye
  • Chahhe Bhi To Bhul Naa Paaye
  • Bas Tera Naam Dohoraaye

5) For which of the following movie did Arijit Singh receive the National Film Award?

  • Padmaavat
  • Bajirao Mastani
  • Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
  • Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

6) What is the name of Arijit Singh’s NGO?

  • Being Human
  • Let there be Light
  • You Are a Sunshine
  • Someone Somewhere cares

7) What is the name of Arijit Singh’s wife?

  • Koel Paul
  • Koel Kapur
  • Koel Roy
  • Koel Sharma

8) Finish the lyrics of the following Arijit Singh song: Tu har lamha..tha mujhse juda

  • Agar dur chala gaya, toh paas bula lena
  • Teri khwahishein kar bhi de tu bayaan
  • Chahe dur tha main, ya paas raha
  • Uss din tu haan udaas rahe

9) In the past, Arijit Singh has participated in which of the following reality shows?

  • Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
  • Indian Idol
  • Fame Gurukul
  • Little Champs

10) Which of the following is Arijit Singh’s Bollywood debut song?

  • Dua
  • Tum Hi Ho
  • Kabira
  • Phir Mohabbat

Answer Key

  1. Neeyae Vaazhkai Enben
  2. Sa
  3. 2019
  4. Tujh Sangh Sukhi Roti Bhaye
  5. Padmaavat
  6. Let there be Light
  7. Koel Roy
  8. Chahe dur tha main, ya paas raha
  9. Fame Gurukul
  10. Phir Mohabbat

(Promo Image Source: Arijit Singh Instagram)

READ | 'Pagglait' title track a foot-tapping number by Arijit Singh, Raftaar and Amrita Singh
READ | Sanya Malhotra dances to Pagglait's song 'Lamha' by Arijit Singh in a black saree; Watch
READ | Himani Kapoor lauds Arijit Singh's work as Pagglait's music composer: He's an inspiration
READ | Arijit Singh urges fans to 'pray' for everyone to amid COVID surge in latest post

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT