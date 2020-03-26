Teen Sensation Arishfa Khan's Outfits Which Are Perfect For Summer; Pics Inside

Arishfa Khan is a popular model and social media influencer. She is a Tik-Tok star. Her fashion sense has helped inspire her 23 million followers. Arishfa's unique fashion sense has got her fans upping their style game as well. Let's check out her outfits in vibrant summery colors. Below are Arishfa Khan's photos from her Instagram:

In this photo, Arishfa looks summer-ready in this bodycon dress which has the mixed shades of blue and purple. The actor's photos are impeccable with an aesthetic touch. Check out more photos from Arishfa Khan's Instagram below.

In this photo, Khan is rocking a candy-pink skirt. She poses with a lollipop. These colors are optimal for summer as well. She looks elegant and chic

In this one, the actor is rocking a crop top in floral design. The actor's make-up game is spot-on and she always looks incredibly gorgeous. She has dolled up in a ballroom gown and has completed the look with poker straight hair and bold red lips.

The actor looks pretty in this pink dress. The silver slippers complement the look perfectly. The teen sensation has opted for poker straight hair and bold red lips to complete the look.

