Arjan Bajwa Talks About Breaking Into B'wood, Regional Cinema; Speaks On 'pandemic Effect'

Bollywood actor Arjan Bajwa, who is known for movies like Fashion, Rustom, and Kabir Singh, recently shared how the pandemic had an effect on his career. The actor was looking forward to bagging a number of other enticing Bollywood ventures. However, the ongoing global pandemic disrupted many people's professional and personal plans.

Arjan Bajwa speaks on the pandemic and its effects on showbiz

Talking about the uncertainty that the pandemic has caused, Arjan said, “Post Kabir Singh, a lot of work was coming my way, but it kind of stalled because of the uncertainty. The projects and dates went for a toss. It was all planned well, but gradually some of the films or web shows were shelved and the others were delayed. At the start of the lockdown last year, luckily, my digital project Zee 5's State of Seige 26/11 released where I was leading the pack, so I expected that things would move much faster, but there was a six-month lull due to the lockdown. The only silver lining is that I bagged a great digital project for Amazon after that and I am looking forward to it.”

In addition to Kabir Singh, the actor appeared in a south project that year. Arjan made his acting debut in Telugu, and he's been maintaining his acting career between South and Hindi films ever since. Although praising Telugu cinema's scope, Arjan believed that breaking into Bollywood is more difficult than breaking into regional cinema. He said, “Hindi films are not limited to one state. Bollywood is a much bigger industry in terms of reach as Hindi films are watched all over the world. So, when the stakes are so high it is going to be tough to make your way and stay here. Having said that, when it’s about making it big in showbiz, a lot depends on luck. Destiny plays a huge role in this game.”

More about Arjan Bajwa's movies & projects

As mentioned earlier, the 41-year-old actor has been a part of a handful of hit Bollywood films. In his recent release, State of Seige 26/11, Arjan essayed the character of Col. Kunal Sahota. The eight-episode series received a positive response from the critics. The IMDb rating of the show is 8. For now, Arjan has only revealed that he has a project for Amazon Prime Video. However, he has not shared many details of the project yet.

IMAGE: ARJAN BAJWA'S INSTAGRAM