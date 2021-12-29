Actor Arjun Kapoor and his father Bonny Kapoor are elated as Anshula Kapoor turns a year older. On Anshula's birthday, the father-son duo can't keep calm as they took to their social media handles and wished her on the special day with some adorable throwback pictures and videos.

Boney Kapoor's birthday wish for daughter Anshula

Boney Kapoor wished his daughter by posting a throwback picture, which surprisingly happens to be the same picture that Anshula posted a few days back on her father's birthday. In the picture, Boney is seen adorably kissing his daughter and posing for the camera. Captioning the post Boney wrote, "Happy birthday my wonder child, my pretty baby my genius bachha." The father-daughter duo looked good together in those traditional attires. Anshula reverted back to her father's heartfelt post and wrote, "Love you Dad," along with heart emojis. The bond between the two can be clearly seen in the picture. Fans jumped to the comments section and wished Anshula.

Here take a look at Boney Kapoor's post:

Boney Kapoor also shared various picture stories on Instagram. In one of the pictures, he also gave us a glimpse of a rare family picture that had all the siblings -- Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor in one frame and they looked picture-perfect together. Boney Kapoor who was only on Twitter, recently made his debut on Instagram and since then the film producer can be seen actively posting on his social media handle.

Arjun Kapoor's birthday wishes for sister Anshula

Arjun shares a very strong bond with sister Anshula and they are one of the closest brother-sister duos in the industry. The Half Girlfriend actor recently, took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable birthday post for sister Anshula. Here take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post-

Arjun and Anshula can be seen grooving over the latest track Jugnu by Badshah. The two can be seen twinning, as both of them were dressed in olive green shirts paired with a white t-shirt and blue denim. Sharing the picture Arjun captioned the picture as, "Remain kind, be the best version of yourself every day, Stay happy, always smile & remember Mom & I got your back no matter what... Happy Birthday, @anshulakapoor May you get all that you want & deserve this year love you." Anshula was quick to notice her brother's post and she reverted, “I love you” with heart emojis. Fans showered love on the brother-sister duo and they flooded the comments section with birthday wishes.

IMAGE:instagram@boney.kapoor