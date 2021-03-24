'Arjun Chakravarthy' First Look Unveiled; Sports-drama To Get A Pan-India Release

On the occasion of World Kabaddi Day, the first look of the upcoming film Arjun Chakravarthy was unveiled. The movie is based on the real-life of an Indian Kabaddi player who represented the country in the 1980s. The film is written and directed by Venu KC while Srini Gubbala is producing it under the banner Gannet Celluloid.

Details about Arjun Chakravarthy: Journey Of An Unsung Champion

The film Arjun Chakravarthy's cast includes first-timers Vijaya Rama Raju and Sija Rose in the lead roles. Dayanand Reddy, Ajay, Ajay Ghosh, and Durgesh will be playing the supporting roles. The director of the film, Venu KC said that the film's shooting commenced two years ago and to date has been completed upto 75 percent. He further added that the shooting took place in 125 different locations from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh to Jammu & Kashmir. Moreover, Vijaya Rama Raju had to change his physical appearance seven times as per age variations that the script demanded. The first look of the film was unveiled on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

The sets of the film are made to look authentic as the film is set in the 1960s to 1980s. The film shows a Hyderabad town which was assembled as it was set in the 1960s. The art department of the film is handled by Sumith Patel as he is the art director of the film. Nearly two years of extensive search was done to make the sets of the film. Jagadeesh Cheekati is the cinematographer, while the music in the film is given by Vignesh Baskaran.

The makers of the film have stated that the film has rustic and raw imagery. They are pretty confident that the film's picturization, music, and the journey of the characters will win the audience's heart. The film is being shot in Telugu and Tamil and is also being dubbed in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The makers are planning for a PAN India release of this emotional journey of an unsung champion. Arjun Chakravarthy's release date has not been revealed yet as the film is still shooting.

